Pizza Hut S'pore to launch cheese & durian pizza on Sep. 3, 2020

And it was all yellow.

Fasiha Nazren | September 02, 2020, 05:25 PM

If you like both pizza and durian, there's still a chance you may be apprehensive about this.

Cheesy durian pizza

Pizza Hut is introducing the Cheesy 7 Durian pizza as part of its 10th "Cheesiversary" of its Cheesy 7 pizza.

Photo from Pizza Hut Singapore.

This unique pizza features dollops of real durian flesh and a blend of seven kinds of cheese:

  • Provolone

  • Mozzarella

  • Gouda

  • Cheddar

  • Monterey Jack

  • Romano

  • Parmesan

  • Cream cheese

These rich toppings sit atop a fluffy pan crust pizza with a crispy edge.

Photo from Pizza Hut Singapore.

The Cheesy 7 Durian pizza is available only for dine-in and delivery:

  • Dine-in: From S$26.90

  • Delivery: From S$36.90.

From late October, the Durian Kaya Pull Apart and the Durian Kaya Tart will also be made available.

Other cheesy options

If this is too much for you to handle, there are safer cheesy options like the Cheesy 7 Original and the Cheesy 7 Hawaiian.

Photo from Pizza Hut Singapore.

  • Dine-in: From S$25.90

  • Delivery and takeaway: From S$32.90.

Top image from Pizza Hut Singapore.

