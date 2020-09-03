WP's Dennis Tan should substantiate allegations on tampered election posters: Chan Chun Sing

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing marked his first participation in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address by seeking clarification from Dennis Tan of the Workers' Party (WP), Member of Parliament for Hougang.

On Sep. 3, Chan referred to Tan's earlier speech on Aug. 31, where Tan recounted having to rectify campaign posters after complaints and the People's Action Party (PAP) team planting flags in Hougang, some of which he claimed blocked his own banners.

He also said a Hougang resident told him she saw a PAP team allegedly lowering the posters down from their original height.

ELD responds

Later that same day, the Elections Department (ELD) responded publicly to Tan.

ELD said two complaints related to Tan's posters were lodged because the campaign materials were below the 2.2m height requirement, when they should be placed higher so as not to obstruct the line of sight for motorists.

ELD did not address Tan's other issue about PAP flags.

However, ELD clarified that it did not receive any report from Tan regarding allegations that his posters were pulled down, and urged him to come forward to do so to allow the incident to be investigated.

Touching on this, Chan said:

"This is a serious allegation. When challenged in this house by Mr Murali, Mr Tan acknowledged that ELD has been even-handed in handling complaints received from all political parties and candidates. ELD has not received any report from Mr Tan on his allegations that his posters were pulled down from the original height."

Chan Chun Sing: Anyone who raises doubts should follow through

Chan mentioned that ELD invited Tan to file a report to investigate the matter, and Tan responded on Sep. 2 that he did not make a report to ELD during the general election as he was focused on the campaign, and he did not have plans to do so now.

Chan continued:

"Anyone who makes such allegations publicly should substantiate their allegations with evidence, more so when such allegations are made in this House. And in the spirit of constructive politics that we discussed in recent days in this House. It cannot be that a Member stands up to raise doubts and does not follow through to substantiate his allegations."

He added that ELD takes such allegations seriously, and will investigate them thoroughly and impartially. This is to protect the integrity of the electoral process, uphold trust in the election, and be fair to all candidates.

Mothership has contacted WP and Dennis Tan for comment.

Top image from Gov.sg YouTube. Photo taken on January 2020.