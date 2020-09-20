Certis Cisco officer, 42, found dead with gunshot wound at East Coast Park, didn't return weapon after work

[UPDATE at 6:00pm on Sep. 20: This article has been updated to include statements from the Singapore Police Force and Certis Cisco]

An auxiliary policeman was found dead at East Coast Park with a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday early morning, Sep. 19.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) had been searching for the 42-year-old male officer after being notified by Certis Cisco at 1:33am on Sep. 19 that he did not return his service revolver after work, SPF said in response to media queries.

He was found about five hours later, at 6:16am on Saturday morning in the vicinity of Carpark C2 of East Coast Park, together with his weapon.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced him dead at 7.48am.

SPF said that no foul play is suspected and that police investigations are ongoing.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (DAC) Julian Chee, who is the Commander of the Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force told Mothership:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our auxiliary police officers has passed away. We are in contact with his next-of-kin and will provide our support and assistance to them in this difficult time. Certis is assisting the Police in the ongoing investigations."

