80-year-old among 33 people arrested for illegal gambling at Burlington Square condo at 3am

The police arrested 15 men and 18 women, aged between 25 and 80, for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities.

On Sep. 24, 2020, at about 12.15am, the police were alerted to a large gathering of people in the unit of a building along Bencoolen Street.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the condominium is located at Burlington Square.

Police statement

The police said in a statement that the group was found to be engaged in illegal gambling activities and all 33 individuals were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and Remote Gambling Act 2014.

Cash amounting to more than S$60,000 and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized. Police investigations are ongoing.

The police are also investigating the 33 individuals for their alleged breach of safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Shin Min live reporting on the ground

Shin Min reported that it received a tip-off from a reader regarding the police operation.

The police were seen outside a 10th floor unit with two bedrooms and one living room.

A witness interviewed by Shin Min said the people gathered inside were men and women of all ages and the tenant is a woman in her 40s.

It is believed that a fellow resident in the building called the police, the witness said, as many people have been seen coming and going from the unit from the afternoon till the early morning for a few weeks, and loud shouts could be heard coming from the unit.

At least eight police cars were seen at the scene and two security guards sealed off the exit to prevent anyone else from entering the building.

Arrested individuals brought out

The people arrested were brought out in batches, according to Shin Min.

A around 3am, six relatively young women, with their hands cuffed with black cable ties, were brought out of the building by the police.

One of them was heard cussing that it was her bad luck.

Another six more mature women were brought out and one of them had to be assisted by the police.

This was followed by seven more women, and six middle-aged men, and then five young men.

Some 40 minutes later, another four men were brought out who are assumed to be the den operators.

Penalties

Any person who games in a common gaming house shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000, a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.

Any individual who, in Singapore, gambles using remote communication, shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000, a jail term term not exceeding six months, or both.

A person who, in Singapore, organises, manages or supervises remote gambling by others in accordance with arrangements made by a principal of the agent, which may include placing, making, receiving or accepting bets using remote communication in accordance with those arrangements, and as a result facilitates one or more individuals outside Singapore to gamble using remote communication, shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000, a jail term not exceeding five years, or both.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News & Singapore Police Force