S'pore & Brunei agree on green lane to resume essential air travel from September 2020

Singapore and Brunei have agreed to establish a reciprocal green lane (RGL), to facilitate essential business and official travel for residents from both countries in September 2020.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), both sides have agreed on an agreement to allow the safe resumption of cross-border movement of a limited number of people, with safeguards in place to address public health concerns.

Legal residents of either countries can apply

Persons of all nationalities who are legally residents of Singapore and Brunei who need to make essential travels for business and official purposes are eligible to apply to travel between the two countries.

Applicants travelling from Singapore to Brunei will require a receiving enterprise or government agency in Brunei to file an application for an Entry Travel Pass on their behalf.

The receiving party will be required to submit the traveller's controlled itinerary in Brunei for the first 14 days, and an approval letter will be issued when the Entry Travel Pass is approved.

Similarly, applicants travelling from Brunei to Singapore will require a receiving enterprise or government agency in Singapore to apply for a SafeTravel Pass on their behalf as well.

Applicants will be issued an approval letter when the SafeTravel Pass is approved.

The receiving enterprise or government agency must then log onto the SafeTravel Pass portal within 72 hours before the traveller's scheduled departure to submit the traveller's negative Covid-19 test result, and controlled itinerary in Singapore (for the first 14 days).

Applications will begin on Sep. 1, 2020.

Users of the RGL will have to bear the cost of pre-departure Covid-19 tests

Approved applicants travelling from Singapore to Brunei must have remained in Singapore for at least 14 days prior to departure, and they must undertake a Covid-19 RT-PCR test at least once, 72 hours before departure.

They must also obtain a certificate of having tested negative for Covid-19 from local health authorities.

Applicants must also download the BruHealth Application prior to departure from Singapore, and ensure they are in good health before boarding the flight.

Approved applicants may be refused boarding if they do not produce any of the following documents at check-in at the airport in Singapore:

Approved Entry Travel Pass Negative results of a Covid-19 RT-PCR test, taken within 72 hours before departure Valid return air ticket Valid proof of payment for post-arrival swab test Proof of installation of BruHealth app on their phone Pre-trip health and travel history declaration Valid visa (for visa-required passport holders)

Users of the RGL between Singapore and Brunei will bear the cost of their respective pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PCR tests.

Travellers to Brunei will be isolated until they receive a negative Covid-19 test result

Travellers arriving in Brunei are required to undertake a Covid-19 RT-PCR test while in isolation at the pre-declared accommodation,and must remain there in isolation until they receive the test results.

Transportation from the airport to declared accommodation locations will have to be provided by the receiving enterprise or government agency, subject to prevailing health measures.

Travellers will have to bear the costs of the post-arrival Covid-19 tests in Brunei, as well as their stay in the declared locations.

If the traveller tests negative for Covid-19, the receiving enterprise or government agency will transport the traveller directly from their declared accommodation to their workplaces or residences.

They will be required to self-report their health condition on a daily basis on the BruHealth App for a period of 14 days from arrival, or throughout their stay in Brunei, even when they have left isolation.

The traveller must also scan in their locations at all times on the BruHealth App using the QR codes displayed at all premises.

If the test result indicates that the traveller has tested positive for Covid-19, he or she will be given medical treatment by the Brunei government, and the traveller will have to bear the cost of medical treatment.

Top image via Brunei Tourism.