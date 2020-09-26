Back

Brighton hits bar 5 times against Man United, loses 3-2 to 99th minute penalty

What a match.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2020, 10:49 PM

In the most nail biting match of the new season so far, Brighton came just short as Manchester United beat them 3-2.

The three goals came courtesy of a wonderful Marcus Rashford goal, an own goal by Lewis Dunk, and a 99th minute penalty by Bruno Fernandes.

The penalty was awarded after the final whistle blew, due to a VAR decision.

Maupay had handled the ball inside the penalty box.

Brighton had opened the scoring in the 39th minute courtesy of a Neal Maupay penalty, before equalising in the 95th minute thanks to a Solly March tap in. They also had a penalty decision overturned against them.

The Brighton team hit the woodwork five times in the match.

Belgian international Leandro Trossard had a hat trick of crossbar hits.

Which is quite an accomplishment.

Penalty hero Bruno Fernandes commented on the result in a post-match interview. He talked about how there were times when Manchester United themselves shot way more times at goal, only to score a fraction of them.

Image from Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Images

