Brighton hits bar 5 times against Man United, loses 3-2 to 99th minute penalty

In the most nail biting match of the new season so far, Brighton came just short as Manchester United beat them 3-2.

The three goals came courtesy of a wonderful Marcus Rashford goal, an own goal by Lewis Dunk, and a 99th minute penalty by Bruno Fernandes.

The penalty was awarded after the final whistle blew, due to a VAR decision.

Incredible drama as Man Utd beat Brighton with 99 minutes on the clock 😮



The referee had blown the final whistle, only for VAR to award a penalty for a clear handball...



Bruno Fernandes buries it to win 3-2. pic.twitter.com/CP7bKhGLn7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

Maupay had handled the ball inside the penalty box.

Brighton had opened the scoring in the 39th minute courtesy of a Neal Maupay penalty, before equalising in the 95th minute thanks to a Solly March tap in. They also had a penalty decision overturned against them.

The Brighton team hit the woodwork five times in the match.

Brighton are the first team since @OptaJoe recorded such data in 2003-04 to hit the woodwork FIVE times in a single Premier League game.



Leandro Trossard has completed the left post, right post and crossbar hat-trick. 💥 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

Belgian international Leandro Trossard had a hat trick of crossbar hits.

Leandro Trossard vs. Man Utd:

◉ 4 shots

◉ 3 x woodwork hit



Man Utd vs. Brighton:

◉ 3 shots on target

◉ 3 goals



A crazy, crazy game. pic.twitter.com/EQq8dShUFD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

Which is quite an accomplishment.

Leandro Trossard becomes the first Premier League player ever to complete the perfect hattrick of hitting the left post, the right post & the crossbar in the same game. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 26, 2020

Penalty hero Bruno Fernandes commented on the result in a post-match interview. He talked about how there were times when Manchester United themselves shot way more times at goal, only to score a fraction of them.

"We are not as aggressive as we want, we can do much better."



"Sometimes you have to have some luck!"



Bruno Fernandes speaks to @TheDesKelly after a crazy game away to Brighton. pic.twitter.com/DTYKNrE5wD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes: "Maybe they [Brighton] say they did better. The point is to score goals not to hit the post or crossbar." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 26, 2020

