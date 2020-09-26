Stop shoving faces into birthday cakes: They may contain wooden spikes holding layers in place

Here's a public service announcement everyone young and old should heed: Stop smashing faces into birthday cakes because you might injure or kill someone.

A Facebook post making the rounds since Sep. 24, 2020 showed exactly what cakes can be made of these days: Sharp wooden spikes embedded in baked goods to hold the different pieces in place.

The post said, as a caution to those who like to play with food:

This picture is dedicated to all those who like to push the bday boy/girl’s face onto the cake 🎂 Sometimes they build the cake too high therefore it need the wooden sticks to hold as support. So after seeing this picture I hope you think twice before doing it 😢

Cake designs getting more sophisticated

This word of caution has come as a rude shock to many, judging by the number of shares on the Facebook post.

In 24 hours, the post was shared some 70,000 times.

And it is not difficult to understand why.

Ordinary people would assume cakes are just fluffy food made of flour, sugar, butter, and eggs.

But bakers would know better.

This is especially so with customised cake designs that have been getting more sophisticated -- multi-layered cakes are being created for the gram to impress as a feast for the mouth and the eyes.

Part of the illusion of well-stacked cakes is the hidden structural support inside.

Impact of shove

The dangers of messing around with cake in the spur of the moment cannot be overstated.

Playing with cake is one thing, as playing with cake forcefully is where things can and do go wrong.

Caught on camera previously was this impact of slamming someone's face into cake, which managed to knock the birthday girl out cold as her face hit the table:

She survived.

