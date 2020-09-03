S'pore biker pulls out ring & proposes to girlfriend in tunnel with help from 3 friends

One man in Singapore has proposed to his girlfriend while riding through a tunnel.

With the help of three friends, also on motorcycles, they each wore a shirt with the words "marry", "me" and "?", to spell out the proposal message.

The man then pulled out a ring attached to a string and presented it to his girlfriend, who was his pillion passenger.

It is unclear when exactly the proposal took place.

However, the man documented the entire proposal in a video shared to Facebook on Sep. 2, with a caption that said they were supposed to get married that day.

Unfortunately, their wedding had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

The video also featured a shot of them at the end with the wife-to-be wearing a shirt that said "I do".

Guess she said yes.

You can watch the video here.

Top photo via Hasan Sanny/FB