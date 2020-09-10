Back

Massive online book sale in S'pore sees 50%-90% off brand new books from Oct. 15-18, 2020

Buy your house down.

Mandy How | September 10, 2020, 10:20 AM

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will be held in Singapore from Oct. 15-18, 2020.

New books

Shoppers will have access to "millions of books", both fiction and non-fiction, at 50 to 90 per cent off recommended retail prices.

All books at the online sale are new.

Some categories and genres listed are:

  • bestseller titles

  • novels

  • science fiction

  • romance

  • literature

  • graphic novels

  • business books

  • self-help

  • architecture books

  • cookbooks, and more.

Children's books, such as activity books, board books, colouring books, picture books, and interactive books, will be included as well.

During the sale period, shoppers will be able to order on the site and have their purchase shipped directly to them.

Reason for rescheduling

Originally slated for Sep. 17 to 20, 2020 in Singapore, the dates were delayed to October due to a longer review process for the e-commerce site.

The team at Big Bad Wolf said that they wanted the site to "work impeccably [...] for a great online experience," which led to the decision.

More titles will be added to the sale, the co-founder said.

At the moment, you can register for priority access to their preview sale on Oct. 14.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is not the first of its kind — the company has travelled to South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and many more countries since its inception in 2009.

However, past events have always been physical, instead of virtual.

Photo via Mi/Foursquare

Photo via ajyb.z/Foursquare

If you're wondering about the low prices, these books are excess stocks from international distributors, according to the company.

You can follow their Facebook page here.

