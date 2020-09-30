Back

Up to 75% off at BHG storewide sale on home appliances & beauty products from Oct 1-4 2020

The sale will be open to BHG cardmembers in-store on Oct. 1, and the public from Oct. 2-4, both in-store and online.

Siti Hawa | Sponsored | September 30, 2020, 06:01 PM

Events

For only four days, BHG will be offering a storewide sale with up to 75 per cent off a wide range of items from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.

Shoppers can also enjoy 30 per cent off regular-priced items and 15 per cent off sale items, cosmetics and fragrances.

This includes discounted home appliances, fashion accessories, beauty products and more.

BHG cardmembers can access the sale on Oct. 1 in-store, while the next three days (Oct. 2 to 4) will be open to members of the public in-store and online.

Here are some of the deals you can’t miss out on:

Mayer Air Fryer & Slow Cooker

Photo via BHG

Mayer’s 5.5L Air Fryer, priced at S$74.90 (U.P. S$299) (75 per cent off) is perfect for those looking to eat fried food a little healthier, as it fries food using up to 80 per cent less oil. 

Otherwise, check out the Mayer 3.5L Slow Cooker at S$39 (U.P. S$89). Made with a glass lid and ceramic inner pot, the product has a mechanical switch with auto cooking function. 

Availability for both: BHG Bugis, BHG Jurong, BHG Online

 

Pyrex Skillet & Saucepan

Photo via BHG

Those looking to upgrade their kitchenware can consider the stylish Pyrex 24cm Skillet at S$14.90 (U.P. S$39) and the 2qt Saucepan with Lid, priced at S$19.90 (U.P. S$49).

Availability for both: BHG Bishan, BHG Bugis, BHG Jurong, BHG Clementi, BHG Online

 

Corelle 20pc Dinner Set & HoneyWorld® Manuka MGO 

Photo via BHG

Those looking for dishware can check out the Corelle 20pc Square Round Dinner Set (Winter Frost White), going for S$125 (U.P. S$229).

Availability: BHG Bishan, BHG Bugis, BHG Jurong, BHG Online

On the other hand, HoneyWorld®’s Manuka MGO 150+ 1kg, now at S$45 (U.P. S$172) (74 per cent off), is a great alternative to sugar in your beverages.

Availability: BHG Bugis, BHG Clementi, BHG Online

 

Balmain Memory Foam Pillow and Bed Set

Photo via BHG

Get a good night’s sleep with Balmain’s Cool Tech Charcoal Memory Foam Pillow, priced at S$89 (U.P. S$179) which comes with an outer cover, and a cooltech fabric with zipper.

Alternatively, the Prestige Bedset is made of 100 per cent pure tencel and 1000 thread count per 10cm sq. It is now selling from S$339-S$389 (U.P. from S$678-S$778).

The bedset consists of a quilt cover, fitted sheet, two pillow cases, and one bolster case.

Availability for both: BHG Bugis, BHG Online

 

Goldlion Leather Wallet or Belt

Photo via BHG

The Goldlion Leather Wallet or Leather Belt, priced from S$26 to S$39 (U.P. S$79 to S$139) is a great gift idea for your loved ones.

Availability for both: Availability: BHG Bishan, BHG Bugis, BHG Choa Chu Kang, BHG Clementi

 

Estée Lauder Micro Essence set

Photo via BHG

Level up your makeup and skincare regime with the Estée Lauder Micro Essence set priced at S$172 (U.P. S$279).

 

Availability: BHG Bugis, BHG Online

 

Purchase-with-purchase: Corelle 

Photo via BHG

In addition, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$60 will be able to purchase the Corelle 4pc 21cm Soup Plate for S$29 (U.P. S$56). Do note that there are limited sets.

 

More promotions

Photo via BHG

In addition, regular items will be going at 30 per cent off, while sale items, and cosmetics and fragrances will enjoy a further discount of 15 per cent off.

Do note that the 15 per cent discount on cosmetics and fragrances will be given in the form of a rebate voucher.

Four-day sale

  • Oct. 1: Day one preview for BHG cardmembers in-store only

  • Oct. 2 to 4: Open to the public, in-store and online

Do note that exclusions, and terms and conditions apply.

Discount for selected Lingerie brands, Cosmetics & Fragrances will be given in the form of rebate vouchers. 

 

This sponsored article by BHG made the writer check her bank account.

Top photo via BHG

