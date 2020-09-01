Back

New café at VivoCity sells coffee blended with cherry tomatoes, topped with seaweed & fresh mint at S$7.50

Confusing flavours.

Siti Hawa | September 01, 2020, 06:16 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

A coffee brand called Beyond Coffee opened at VivoCity on Jul. 23, 2020.

The store offers 20 beverages on its menu with flavours beyond what you can imagine.

Here's one for sure:

Tomato Tango (S$7.50)

Photo via Beyond Coffee

Tomato Tango (S$7.50) is described to be a savoury drink that comprises of coffee blended with cherry tomatoes and topped with seaweed and fresh mint.

The founders of the brand said that they wanted to introduce beverages that were not run-of-the-mill flavours.

For the less adventurous ones, here are other interesting drinks available at Beyond Coffee:

Melaka Melody (S$4.90)

Photo via Beyond Coffee

Melaka Melody (S$4.90) is made of coffee infused with gula melaka, or coconut palm flower sugar, topped with gula melaka boba.

Sabai Sabai (S$6.50)

Photo via Beyond Coffee

Sabai Sabai (S$6.50) is made of coffee infused with fresh lemongrass.

Crack Me Up (S$7.50)

Photo via Beyond Coffee

Crack Me Up (S$7.50) is a sweet and savoury concoction featuring salted egg yolk biscuits blended with milk and topped with boba pearls.

Glamour (S$7.90)

Photo via Beyond Coffee

Glamour (S$7.90) is made of jasmine tea blended with fresh dragonfruit, strawberries, peaches and topped with cheese foam.

Momotaro (S$7.90)

Photo via Beyond Coffee

Momotaro (S$7.90) is a sweet beverage made of jasmine tea blended with peaches, strawberries and topped with cheese foam.

The store also offers Classic options such as Americano (S$4) and Cafe Latte (S$5).

S$1 toppings

You can also opt for toppings priced at S$1:

  • Extra shots of espresso

  • Gula Melaka Boba

  • Cheese foam

  • Gula melaka

Details

Photo via Beyond Coffee

Beyond Coffee

Address: Vivocity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-135/136, 098585

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am-10pm

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @beyondcoffeesg on Instagram

3 men, aged 29 & 44, arrested for Bedok 85 scuffle

When you drink don't fight.

September 01, 2020, 06:39 PM

Ong Ye Kung gives a local-foreigner breakdown of jobs in the financial sector

Not a zero-sum game, as the absolute number of Singaporeans in senior roles has grown steadily over the years.

September 01, 2020, 06:18 PM

3-room HDB terrace unit in Queenstown selling for nearly S$1million, has front & back porches

Recently renovated in 2018.

September 01, 2020, 06:17 PM

PM Lee's Malay teacher passes away, taught Lee family since 1957

They had remained close over the years.

September 01, 2020, 06:01 PM

We ask ourselves how we ended up in Mothership when we studied law, psychology, hospitality & sociology

Don't have the necessary skill sets for your dream job? This is what you need.

September 01, 2020, 05:52 PM

Free entry for 2 to Jewel's Canopy Park with any spend until Sep. 30, 2020

The [email protected] and the Sanrio-themed playground will also reopen from Sep. 4, 2020.

September 01, 2020, 05:34 PM

Imposing quotas on EP 'not unthinkable' but is 'probably unwise': Josephine Teo

She also emphasised that employers must play their part in fair hiring practices.

September 01, 2020, 05:26 PM

Josephine Teo holds back tears during Parliament speech, says MOM will help workers bounce back

She was speaking at length about how MOM understood the concerns of workers.

September 01, 2020, 05:16 PM

Green roof at Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant near Tanjong Rhu now open for exercise & picnics

New exercise spot between East Coast Park and Gardens by the Bay.

September 01, 2020, 05:15 PM

WP's Sylvia Lim: Policies need to be addressed for S'pore to become 'race-blind society'

Lim asked: 'When will Singaporeans be ready for a non-Chinese Prime Minister? Many would argue that we already are. Is a race-blind Singapore a fantasy?'

September 01, 2020, 05:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.