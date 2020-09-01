New café at VivoCity sells coffee blended with cherry tomatoes, topped with seaweed & fresh mint at S$7.50

A coffee brand called Beyond Coffee opened at VivoCity on Jul. 23, 2020.

The store offers 20 beverages on its menu with flavours beyond what you can imagine.

Here's one for sure:

Tomato Tango (S$7.50)

Tomato Tango (S$7.50) is described to be a savoury drink that comprises of coffee blended with cherry tomatoes and topped with seaweed and fresh mint.

The founders of the brand said that they wanted to introduce beverages that were not run-of-the-mill flavours.

For the less adventurous ones, here are other interesting drinks available at Beyond Coffee:

Melaka Melody (S$4.90)

Melaka Melody (S$4.90) is made of coffee infused with gula melaka, or coconut palm flower sugar, topped with gula melaka boba.

Sabai Sabai (S$6.50)

Sabai Sabai (S$6.50) is made of coffee infused with fresh lemongrass.

Crack Me Up (S$7.50)

Crack Me Up (S$7.50) is a sweet and savoury concoction featuring salted egg yolk biscuits blended with milk and topped with boba pearls.

Glamour (S$7.90)

Glamour (S$7.90) is made of jasmine tea blended with fresh dragonfruit, strawberries, peaches and topped with cheese foam.

Momotaro (S$7.90)

Momotaro (S$7.90) is a sweet beverage made of jasmine tea blended with peaches, strawberries and topped with cheese foam.

The store also offers Classic options such as Americano (S$4) and Cafe Latte (S$5).

S$1 toppings

You can also opt for toppings priced at S$1:

Extra shots of espresso

Gula Melaka Boba

Cheese foam

Gula melaka

Details

Beyond Coffee

Address: Vivocity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-135/136, 098585

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am-10pm

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @beyondcoffeesg on Instagram