S'porean actor Ben Yeo co-created S$28 artisanal chee cheong fun which sold out within 8 minutes

Only available in small batches.

Fasiha Nazren | September 17, 2020, 05:25 PM

If you enjoy eating chee cheong fun (rice noodle rolls), you may want to try getting your hands on some from Singapore Chee Cheong Fun.

Singapore Chee Cheong Fun is a partnership between local actor Ben Yeo and local heritage brand Kwong Woh Hing.

It only sells chee cheong fun kits (S$28), which includes 10 handmade rice rolls, a packet of toasted sesame seeds and five artisanal sauces:

  • Soya sauce

  • Sweet sauce

  • Peanut sauce

  • Fragrant oil

  • Sambal chilli

Each set can feed up to five pax.

Yeo described the chee cheong fun as a cross between the thinner and silkier Cantonese-style rice rolls and local chee cheong fun, which is served generously with dark sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

Sold out in 8 minutes

According to 8 Days, this business venture between Yeo and Kwong Woh Hing was spontaneous.

The brand offered to send him some chee cheong fun and sauces during the circuit breaker and as an avid home cook, Yeo began to have some fun with the different condiments until he hit the "flavour jackpot".

The online business had its soft launch in August, with only fifty sets of chee cheong fun available.

The chee cheong fun turned out to be a hit, with the first sale selling out in 15 minutes, and the second sale in eight minutes.

It will officially launch on Sep. 23.

Only in small batches

The rice rolls are freshly made daily and hand-rolled in Kwong Woh Hing's factory.

In an interview with 8 Days, Yeo said that they cannot produce the rice rolls in large quantities as they are artisanal.

To ensure its freshness, the artisanal sauces are also "brewed lovingly" in small batches by Kwong Woh Hing and other local brands including Artisan Kitchen Foods.

While they only have one thing to offer for now, Singapore Chee Cheong Fun has plans to create more sets with different sauces and fillings in the future.

You can wait for the next batch here.

Top image by @uniquelymadebyhim via @sgcheecheongfun & @benyeo23.

