Co-founder of S'pore eatery Beef Bro on trial for molesting & sexually penetrating sister’s drunk friend

A 24-year-old Singaporean man is on trial for sexually assaulting his sister's friend four years ago.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the accused, Norvan Tan En Jie, is charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of outrage of modesty.

He claimed trial on Tuesday (Sep. 29), according to CNA.

The case

Went drinking with victim and other friends on Christmas night

Court documents stated that the offences took place on Dec. 26, 2016 at the flat that Tan was living in with his parents and sister.

Tan was 21 years old at that time. The victim, who cannot be named due to a gag order, was 19 years old.

The night before on Dec. 25, 2016, Tan went to Tantric Bar with his sister, the victim, and some other friends to celebrate Christmas.

The victim drank a few glasses of beer at the bar.

At around 2am on Dec. 26, the victim left the bar with Tan's sister and some other friends. They went to Starz club at Orchard Road.

The victim consumed more alcohol at the club, and by 5am, she felt drunk.

Went back to his flat

Tan's sister called for an Uber car to drive them back to the flat. They had earlier agreed that the victim would stay over at Tan's house.

At about 5:42am, the pair arrived back at the flat.

Court documents stated that at that point in time, five other people were in the house.

Tan's father and mother were asleep together in their room.

Meanwhile, Tan and two of his male friends were in his room. They had previously arrived back at the flat at about 5:07am on Dec. 26.

Tan later left his room after his sister entered and asked to speak to one of his friends privately.

Kissed her without consent

Tan then went to the kitchen and heard a sound. That was when he saw the victim vomiting in the toilet.

According to the victim, a male individual entered and spoke to her while she was in the toilet.

She recognised the voice as Tan's but did not respond to him as she was too drunk.

Tan then lifted the victim from behind and carried her out of the toilet.

He placed her on the sofa in the living room before kissing her on the lips.

The victim was unable to resist Tan due to her intoxicated state, according to court documents.

She eventually made her way back to the kitchen toilet as she felt like vomiting again.

Touched her breast and inserted his finger into her vagina

Tan followed her to the toilet and subsequently carried her into his sister's bedroom.

He placed the victim on his sister's bed.

He then touched the base of her breast underneath her t-shirt, before inserting his finger into her vagina.

The victim was again too intoxicated to resist Tan's actions.

Tan then left the room while the victim ran back to the kitchen toilet to vomit.

Penetrated her anus

This time, while the victim was vomiting into the toilet bowl, she felt someone pulling down her shorts and underwear at the same time.

She recognised that it was Tan from his voice.

Tan subsequently attempted to penetrate her vagina from behind with his penis.

At this point, she tried to put up a struggle.

However, she failed to push Tan away in her intoxicated state.

He eventually penetrated her anus with his penis.

Tan then left, leaving the intoxicated victim in the toilet.

Some time later, Tan's sister returned to the toilet and brought the victim to her bedroom to sleep.

Admitted he "fingered" her

In the immediate aftermath of the offences, the victim was traumatised

She told her friends about her confusion and distress.

She also shared her suspicions that it was Tan who sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, the victim sent Tan's sister several text messages about the incident.

Tan's sister eventually told the victim that her brother admitted he "fingered" her.

On Dec. 27, 2016, the victim filed a police report and Tan was arrested the next day.

Went for an erectile function assessment

Forensic evidence showed that Tan's semen was found was found on the back of the victim's shirt.

The victim's DNA was also found on the front and back of Tan's underwear.

A doctor from Changi General Hospital (CGH) will testify in court that Tan went for an erectile function assessment on May 23, 2017.

The doctor found no evidence of erectile dysfunction.

Another doctor, from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), will testify to the victim's physical impairment at the time of the offences due to her alcohol intoxication.

The doctor will also testify that the victim's ability to give consent to any sexual advances at the time would have been negatively affected due to her intoxicated state.

If Tan is convicted of sexual assault by penetration, he could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

If he's found guilty of outrage of modesty, he could face a two-year jail term, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

Co-founded Beef Bro

According to Vulcan Post, Tan was a student from Republic Polytechnic.

He studied attained a Diploma in Healthcare Administration.

He ventured into the business industry and in 2017, he started Beef Bro with actor Danial Ashriq.

Beef Bro is a halal eatery that specialises in blowtorched beef cubes.

Top images from Norvan Tan/FB & Mothership.