Beauty in The Pot opening at Serangoon NEX in Oct. 2020

Popular hotpot chain Beauty in The Pot is opening its seventh outlet at NEX shopping mall.
Located at Level 2, the new outlet will take over MOF @ My Izakaya, which has since closed.
A new Canton Paradise outlet will also take up the adjacent unit, according to Ladyironchef.
A quick check on the company's site confirms this.
Both restaurants are owned by the Paradise Group, which has a number of dining concepts under its belt.
In the nascent stages of the pandemic, Beauty in The Pot reported a 30 per cent drop in business.
Diners were inclined to stay at home, and hotpot came under the spotlight for its saliva-sharing tendencies.
The restaurant reacted by offering a 20 per cent off takeaway orders.
Address:
NEX
23 Serangoon Central #02-01, Singapore 556083
