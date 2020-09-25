S'pore home baker creates realistic island-themed cake inspired by The Bahamas

If you're hankering for a holiday, this cake will have to do for now.

Local home baker Bakelerie has created a hyperrealistic dessert after The Bahamas.

Island holiday on a cake

Here's what it looks like:

The cake features what looks like a mossy rock formation surrounded by soil and ocean.

The clear and cerulean 'ocean water' mimics that of The Bahamas.

The rock itself looks realistic with its rough edges and the textures of moss and soil.

Bakelerie explained in their post that they wanted to craft an island holiday on a cake, as they were craving a beach holiday.

A photo of the actual Bahamas, for comparison:

Details

The outer layer is made of jelly, while the inside is made of chocolate cake.

That said, the cake's flavour is customisable.

According to the bakery, the cake has received plenty of positive feedback for it design.

It is priced at S$99 for a six-inch cake, and orders need to be made at least five days in advance.

Do note that the bakery is full till the end of November.

You can place your order or find out more here.

View the original post here:

Here are other realistic creations from bakelerie, who actually specialises in macarons and flower cakes.

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @bakelerie on Instagram