Back

S'pore home baker creates realistic island-themed cake inspired by The Bahamas

For those who miss beach holidays.

Siti Hawa | September 25, 2020, 11:15 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

If you're hankering for a holiday, this cake will have to do for now.

Local home baker Bakelerie has created a hyperrealistic dessert after The Bahamas.

Island holiday on a cake

Here's what it looks like:

Photo via @bakelerie on Instagram

The cake features what looks like a mossy rock formation surrounded by soil and ocean.

The clear and cerulean 'ocean water' mimics that of The Bahamas.

The rock itself looks realistic with its rough edges and the textures of moss and soil.

Photo via @bakelerie on Instagram

Bakelerie explained in their post that they wanted to craft an island holiday on a cake, as they were craving a beach holiday.

A photo of the actual Bahamas, for comparison:

View this post on Instagram

Summer is almost over, but not in the Bahamas🌴☀️🇧🇸 Enjoying a boat trip discovering secrets beaches is a delicious way to spend a day...come over to vacay with us! #harbourislandbahamas #rockhousebahamas #covidfreezone . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #stayvacation #itisbetterinthebahamas #bahamas🇧🇸 #bahamaslife #luxurydestination #islandlife🌴 #pinksandsbeach #harbourisland #enjoythejourney #travelbloogers #yatchlifestyle #secretbeaches #barefoot #bookrockhousebahamas #inviaggio #destonationwedding @paolawellsphotography

A post shared by Rock House (@rockhousebahamas) on

Details

The outer layer is made of jelly, while the inside is made of chocolate cake.

That said, the cake's flavour is customisable.

According to the bakery, the cake has received plenty of positive feedback for it design.

It is priced at S$99 for a six-inch cake, and orders need to be made at least five days in advance.

Do note that the bakery is full till the end of November.

You can place your order or find out more here.

View the original post here:

View this post on Instagram

🌊THE BAHAMAS 🏝️ . . . You could tell exactly how much we are craving for a beach holiday but with this covid situation going on, there's only so much we could do- and that's crafting our ideal island holiday on a cake 😄

A post shared by B A K E L E R I E (@bakelerie) on

Here are other realistic creations from bakelerie, who actually specialises in macarons and flower cakes.

View this post on Instagram

A group of 4 wanted our Sahara Dreams cake🌵 but was worried it might be too much for them, so we made a shorter version of it. Glad it still turned out well, especially the 'pot'. 😆 And we also love how our matcha and Bailey's macarons complemented the colours 🖤💚

A post shared by B A K E L E R I E (@bakelerie) on

View this post on Instagram

We're stoked at the outcome of these edible peonies and leaves🌿🤩 . . . . . #edibleflowers #edibleleaves #sgbakery #sghomebakers #sgbirthdaycakes #igsg #circuitbreaker #sg #cakeart #foodart #cakedecor

A post shared by B A K E L E R I E (@bakelerie) on

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @bakelerie on Instagram

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.