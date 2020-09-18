Up to 90% off sale at Audio House with over 2,700 electronic items like TVs, fridges & washers till Sep. 21, 2020

Audio House is offering up to 90 per cent off in a moving out sale till Sep. 21, 2020.

Sale items include over 2,700 electronic items such as:

TVs

Fridges

Washers

Sound system

Aircon

Robotic vacuum

Oven

Hob & Hood

Water heater

Kitchen appliances

Here are some sale items that you can look out for both online and at their showroom.

Sale items

Details

You can shop the sale either online on Audio House's website or at their showroom.

Customers can also get an additional 20 per cent cashback with every S$100 spent.

Audio House

Address: 72 Bendemeer Road #01-20/21/22, Luzerne Building, 339941

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 12:30pm to 9pm

Top photo via Audio House