Up to 90% off sale at Audio House with over 2,700 electronic items like TVs, fridges & washers till Sep. 21, 2020

Audio House is offering up to 90 per cent off in a moving out sale till Sep. 21, 2020.
Sale items include over 2,700 electronic items such as:
- TVs
- Fridges
- Washers
- Sound system
- Aircon
- Robotic vacuum
- Oven
- Hob & Hood
- Water heater
- Kitchen appliances
Here are some sale items that you can look out for both online and at their showroom.
Sale items
Details
You can shop the sale either online on Audio House's website or at their showroom.
Customers can also get an additional 20 per cent cashback with every S$100 spent.
Audio House
Address: 72 Bendemeer Road #01-20/21/22, Luzerne Building, 339941
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 12:30pm to 9pm
Top photo via Audio House
