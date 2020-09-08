Apple Marina Bay Sands opens Sep. 10, a glass dome sitting directly on water

Apple's outlet at Marina Bay Sands will open Thursday Sep. 10, at 10am.

The unique dome structure sits directly on the water, according to the tech company, who adds that it is their "most ambitious retail project" yet.

The store has at least two levels, and allows a 360-degree view of its surroundings.

The fully self-supported dome is made with 114 pieces of glass with 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural connection.

A mullion is the vertical bar between the panes of glass in a window.

Apple says that its architecture is inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, with an oculus at the store's apex, providing the space with a flood of natural sunlight.

To top if off, trees line the interior of the dome.

Visitors can check out Apple products and accessories, receive technical support from Apple Geniuses, or as Apple suggests, simply soak in the view.

The 148-person team at the store speak over 23 languages combined.

Safety measures like temperature checks and social distancing will be carried out.

For the opening day, visits will be by appointment only.

Customers can visit Apple's page to choose from available times.

Each non-transferable reservation admits one person.

Capacity will be limited, so be prepared to wait even if you have a reservation.

Here's a sneak preview of the space, which Mothership visited on Sep. 8:

Top photo by Lauren Choo