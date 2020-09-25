Apple designs special face masks for their employees

Tech giant Apple has designed special face masks for their corporate and retail employees.

Here's what the mask looks like, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:

Here’s your Apple Mask unboxing… unsurprisingly like any other Apple product. https://t.co/Ff0d9nQ6kl pic.twitter.com/9TLQs0V6Lf — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 11, 2020

Each mask can be washed & reused 5 times

According to Bloomberg, the face mask was designed in-house in Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California by the same staff from the Engineering and Industrial Design teams who worked on their iPhone and iPad products.

According to Mac Rumors, the face mask has three layers to help filter particles and can be washed and reused five times.

The mask also comes in a style of packaging that is similar to their other Apple products, and includes clips so users can secure the mask straps on the back of their head, in the case they are unable to use the adjustable ear straps over their ear.

The company is also exploring transparent masks to cater to those who are deaf or hard of hearing, Bloomberg reported.

According to an unboxing video of the mask by UnboxTherapy, the YouTuber describes the mask as being "more structured" than a regular surgical mask, which he called "flimsy".

Here's a closer look at the mask:

Top screenshots via UnboxTherapy/YouTube