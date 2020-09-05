Back

Ang Mo Kio void deck flooded with faeces after pipe choke, Town Council investigating cause

The block is currently under the Home Improvement Programme.

Mandy How | September 05, 2020, 02:28 PM

Residents at Block 639 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 have had their olfactory systems severely assaulted after part of the void deck was flooded with faeces -- for two days.

A Mothership reader wrote in on Sep. 4 about the situation as it had become unbearable.

Photos sent in the by the reader showed that the faeces had likely spewed out from a pipe.

Photo via Mothership reader

The solid wastes were accompanied by what appeared to be toilet paper, and both materials languished in a shallow spill of contaminated water.

The area had already been cordoned off by the authorities.

Photo via Mothership reader

Cleaned up by Town Council

In response to queries by Mothership, Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said that they were aware of the incident, which took place on Sep. 3.

As of their reply on the morning of Sep. 5, the area has been cleaned up.

Photo courtesy of AMKTC

To prevent a recurrence, AMKTC has also temporarily diverted the waste into a manhole.

The block is currently under HIP, or Home Improvement Programme.

HIP is carried out twice during a flat's 99-year lease: Once at the 30-year mark, and again at the 60 to 70-year mark.

The first round helps to resolve common maintenance problems such as spalling concrete.

These upgrades are carried out to keep the flats "safe and liveable."

According to AMKTC, an investigation is ongoing for the cause of the choke.

Top image via Mothership reader

