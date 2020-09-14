Back

'Anak Malaysia' logo mistaken for 'Anal Malaysia' due to poor font choice, apologies issued

The company that approved poster promised to 'check at least 50 times' next time.

Siti Hawa | September 14, 2020, 03:52 PM

iQIYI Malaysia, an online movie and video streaming website, recently shared a poster to promote their campaign, #AnakMalaysia.

"Anak Malaysia" literally means "child of Malaysia", and it was meant to appeal to Malaysians by referring to them affectionately.

However, some have pointed out that the word "Anak" in the poster could be mistaken for another word, "Anal", due to the poor font choice and design elements.

The poster translates to, "Watch films like Ola Bola fo free during the campaign #AnakMalaysia".

Commenters online have since turned the matter into the butt of jokes and poked fun at it:

Others wanted to know who created and approved the poster:

While others criticised it for being less than child-friendly:

Apology

iQIYI took to their social media page to apologise for any confusion that the campaign poster might have caused.

They also promised to "check at least 50 times" in the future and confirmed that the logo was meant to spell "Anak Malaysia" and nothing else.

They added:

" P.S. To those who were confused about the logo, don't say it out loud in front of your children."

They asked that all #AnakMalaysia enjoy the films the streaming site is offering for free during the campaign period here.

View the full post here:

Top photo via Velmuruga Kalimuthu and iQIYI Malaysia on Facebook

