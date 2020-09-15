Back

S'poreans suggest alternatives to save S'pore Airlines as flights to nowhere bad for environment

For your consideration, please.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 15, 2020, 09:00 PM

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is likely launching flights to nowhere in October.

While there is no official announcement of this plan from SIA yet, speculation has created quite a buzz.

As novel as flights to nowhere may seem, it is not an entirely warmly welcomed idea, especially for environmentally-conscious Singaporeans.

Travelling in the air without going to another destination would mean burning fuel to emit greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming and climate change.

Such a profligate use of resources has prompted a group of four people in Singapore to create a Google Docs spreadsheet to rally Singaporeans to suggest alternative ideas that can help SIA tide through this trying period.

600 alternative suggestions put forth

Chevon Low, who is part of the group that started this crowdsourcing of ideas, updated her Facebook post to SIA that over 600 submissions have been received in the last three days.

Here are some ideas submitted to the group that Low shared with Mothership:

  • Fine dining experience in first class/ business class cabin while the plane is on the ground.

  • Home catering service for special occasions prepared by flight kitchen and served by air steward/ stewardess.

  • Behind-the-scene tours (at the tarmac, in Changi Airport where baggages are handled)

  • Convert the plane into a cafe

  • Allow children to experience how it is like to be a flight attendant, pilot or baggage handler, similar to Kidzania, which has closed down.

Among the submissions, some comments also pointed out that SIA could use this period to look into transforming the operations to one that is more environmentally sustainable.

Low said that her group will be submitting the ideas to SIA on Sep. 20 for the company to have sufficient time to reconsider launching flights to nowhere.

Mothership has reached out to SIA for comments.

