Autopsy confirms Alien Huang died from heart complications

Huang suffered from a rare heart condition that affects two in 10,000 people.

Andrew Koay | September 19, 2020, 04:56 PM

Taiwanese star Alien Huang's death was caused by a tear in an artery carrying blood out of his heart.

According to ETtodayHuang's manager — known only as Dino — revealed on Sep. 18 that the 36-year-old singer and actor had suffered from an aortic dissection.

When questioned, Dino said that Huang had no health issues prior to his death, and went for check-ups regularly.

Huang's devastated father is focused on making arrangements for the wake, after finding out the cause of the star's death.

The memorial will be held for three days.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine explains that aortic dissection is a serious condition which involves a tear in the wall of a major artery carrying blood out of the heart.

As the tear extends along the wall of the aorta, blood may flow in between the layers of the blood vessel wall, and lead to a rupture of the artery.

The exact cause for such a condition is unknown but according to the Library of Medicine, common risks include:

  • Aging

  • Atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)

  • Blunt trauma to the chest

  • high blood pressure

The condition is relatively rare, occurring in two out of every 10,000 people and most commonly seen in men aged between 40 to 70.

Found by his father

Huang's death was discovered by his father who visited him at his apartment in Beitou district, Taipei on Sep. 16 late morning.

His father felt something amiss when no one answered the door.

Huang was later found lying on the floor outside the bathroom and the police were alerted.

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from others in the entertainment industry.

Top image from Alien Huang's Instagram

