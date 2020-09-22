Back

10 cats seek forever homes in S'pore as animal welfare organisation moving out of headquarters

Meow.

Mandy How | September 22, 2020, 04:44 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

A total of 10 cats are looking for a permanent home as animal welfare organisation Keepcats has announced that it is moving out of its headquarters.

Avoiding long-term boarding facilities

On Sep. 20, the organisation wrote on its social media channels that the move will be happening "VERY soon".

Unfortunately, it is still housing a number of cats who have yet to be adopted.

If that fails to happen by the move, these cats will be kept at a long-term boarding facility, which means sharing of resources with plenty of other cats, and having their chances of getting adopted further reduced.

Keepcats is, therefore, appealing for adopters with great urgency.

"So it is with a very hopeful (and anxious) heart that we send this LAST CALL notice to all of you, if you have room in your heart and home for a kitty another furry friend, now is the time to reach out to us — please drop us a line and we’ll be in touch!"

The organisation added that it is in a race against time to ensure that as few cats as possible get boarded.

Here are the cats up for adoption:

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

Photo via Keepcats/Facebook

According to Keepcats, these felines are typically rescued from the streets, abandoned by their owners, or redeemed from the authorities.

If you're interested to take a cat home, you can fill in an application here.

Note that you will be assessed for suitability. You will also be guided through the process of preparing the necessities and cat-proofing your home.

Read the FAQs to find out more.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Keepcats/Facebook

Gucci selling jeans & overalls with algae-like stains for S$1,000

Rich people's way of expressing themselves.

September 22, 2020, 04:39 PM

KKH to conduct review after S'pore mother writes of 'painful' experience bringing her son to hospital

Chief operating officer Alson Goh extended the hospital's condolences and acknowledged that improvements were needed.

September 22, 2020, 03:56 PM

21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 22, no community cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 22, 2020, 03:39 PM

Popular KFC outlet at JB checkpoint empty for over 3 months & counting

Completely empty.

September 22, 2020, 03:03 PM

S'pore home baker sells NYC's Magnolia Bakery dessert, a cross between pudding & ice cream

Shiok.

September 22, 2020, 01:59 PM

The Golden Duck has new tom yum-flavoured snack with lotus root, shrimp chins & mushrooms

Aroy mak mak~

September 22, 2020, 01:52 PM

MSE: Groups of more than 5, even if split across multiple tables, are not allowed in eateries

MSE reminded F&B operators that they are responsible for implementing safe distancing measures.

September 22, 2020, 01:29 PM

Ellen Degeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations, apologises to those hurt

She manages 270 people who work on the show.

September 22, 2020, 01:17 PM

Study: Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19

Dengue and Covid-19 could be linked.

September 22, 2020, 12:50 PM

Gorgeous halo spotted at East Coast & Tanjong Pagar on Sep. 22

22-degrees on 22.

September 22, 2020, 12:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.