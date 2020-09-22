10 cats seek forever homes in S'pore as animal welfare organisation moving out of headquarters

A total of 10 cats are looking for a permanent home as animal welfare organisation Keepcats has announced that it is moving out of its headquarters.

Avoiding long-term boarding facilities

On Sep. 20, the organisation wrote on its social media channels that the move will be happening "VERY soon".

Unfortunately, it is still housing a number of cats who have yet to be adopted.

If that fails to happen by the move, these cats will be kept at a long-term boarding facility, which means sharing of resources with plenty of other cats, and having their chances of getting adopted further reduced.

Keepcats is, therefore, appealing for adopters with great urgency.

"So it is with a very hopeful (and anxious) heart that we send this LAST CALL notice to all of you, if you have room in your heart and home for a kitty another furry friend, now is the time to reach out to us — please drop us a line and we’ll be in touch!"

The organisation added that it is in a race against time to ensure that as few cats as possible get boarded.

Here are the cats up for adoption:

According to Keepcats, these felines are typically rescued from the streets, abandoned by their owners, or redeemed from the authorities.

If you're interested to take a cat home, you can fill in an application here.

Note that you will be assessed for suitability. You will also be guided through the process of preparing the necessities and cat-proofing your home.

Read the FAQs to find out more.

Top image via Keepcats/Facebook