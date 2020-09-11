Back

Motorists skirt around accident at Clementi Road & Ulu Pandan Road junction: Woman, 71, injured

Self-regulating traffic.

Belmont Lay | September 11, 2020, 03:56 PM

A four-vehicle accident occurred at the junction of Clementi Road & Ulu Pandan Road on Friday morning, Sep. 11.

The accident at around 9am resulted in a 71-year-old woman injured.

The police said:

"A 71-year-old female car driver was conscious when conveyed to National University Hospital."

A taxi, two cars and a lorry were involved.

A photo of the aftermath of the scene showed motorists skirting around the accident to turn into Ulu Pandan Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said:

"On Sep. 11, at about 9:15am, SCDF was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Clementi Road and Ulu Pandan Road. SCDF conveyed a person to National University Hospital."

Top photo via

