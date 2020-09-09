9 HDB multi-storey carparks to have rooftop urban farms, can produce 1,600 tonnes of vegetables per year

In line with the Singapore government's plan to improve the country's food security, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has awarded tenders for the rental of more sites for urban farming.

Various sites around Singapore

The tender was first launched on May. 12, and closed on Jun. 16.

In an announcement on Sep. 30, SFA revealed that a total of nine sites at the rooftops of various HDB multi-storey carparks (MSCP) had been awarded the tender.

These sites consist of five single sites, and two clusters of two sites each, which were awarded to six tenderers.

The sites for the urban farms are located at:

Blk 513A Choa Chu Kang Street

Blk 723A Tampines Street 72

Blk 946A Hougang Street 92

Blk 352A Ang Mo Kio Street 32

Blk 260 Kim Keat Avenue 51

Meanwhile, the two clusters of two sites are located at Sembawang and Jurong West.

Blk 354 Admiralty Drive and Blk 316A Sembawang Vista

Blk 276 Jurong West Street 25 and Blk 273 Jurong West Avenue 3

The sites range from 1,808 sqm to 3,311 sqm, the largest of which is at the rooftop of the MCSP at Blk 273 Jurong West Ave 3.

This largest site is roughly the size of two and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools.

30 by 30

The urban farms proposed include hydroponic and vertical farming systems.

There were also a variety of innovative features and technology proposed, such as Internet-of-Things, blockchain technology and automated climate control.

Collectively, the nine farming systems can potentially produce around 1,600 tonnes (1,600,000kg) of vegetables per year, Lim Kok Thai, Chief Executive Officer of SFA said.

Having more spaces for commercial farming, such as on MSCP rooftops, is part of the SFA's strategy to produce 30 per cent of Singapore's food locally by 2030 — a goal which has been dubbed "30 by 30".

These farms also align with the Housing Development Board's (HDB) Green Towns Programme to intensify greening in HDB estates.

In their press release, SFA stated that they would continue working with HDB to tender out more MSCP rooftop sites for urban farming in the fourth quarter of the year.

More details will be released at a later date.

Urban farms not new

Urban farms on carpark rooftops isn't a novel concept.

One farm, Citiponics, has already been operating at Ang Mo Kio.

The farm can grow up to 25 types of vegetables, and produce 4,000kg of the greens per month.

The company uses an aqua organic system, where a constant stream of water and nutrients is pumped through a network of pipes.

No pesticides are used and no waste is produced. The aim is to save space and energy.

The vegetables are then sold at a nearby NTUC FairPrice store.

Not just rooftop farms

Tampines, one of the up and upcoming Eco-Towns, will also be rolling out more green initiatives.

And urban farms need not only be on rooftops.

A vertical farm will be installed on the exterior wall of Blk 146 Tampines Ave 5.

Some vegetables that will be grown on this vertical farm include milk cabbage (Naibai), red spinach (Bayam), Kailan, and Choy Sum.

There will also have a food waste recycling facility at Tampines West and a Black Soldier fly facility at Tampines Park.

