Back

9 HDB multi-storey carparks to have rooftop urban farms, can produce 1,600 tonnes of vegetables per year

Part of the plan to produce more food locally.

Ashley Tan | September 30, 2020, 04:01 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In line with the Singapore government's plan to improve the country's food security, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has awarded tenders for the rental of more sites for urban farming.

Various sites around Singapore

The tender was first launched on May. 12, and closed on Jun. 16.

In an announcement on Sep. 30, SFA revealed that a total of nine sites at the rooftops of various HDB multi-storey carparks (MSCP) had been awarded the tender.

These sites consist of five single sites, and two clusters of two sites each, which were awarded to six tenderers.

The sites for the urban farms are located at:

  • Blk 513A Choa Chu Kang Street

  • Blk 723A Tampines Street 72

  • Blk 946A Hougang Street 92

  • Blk 352A Ang Mo Kio Street 32

  • Blk 260 Kim Keat Avenue 51

Meanwhile, the two clusters of two sites are located at Sembawang and Jurong West.

  • Blk 354 Admiralty Drive and Blk 316A Sembawang Vista

  • Blk 276 Jurong West Street 25 and Blk 273 Jurong West Avenue 3

The sites range from 1,808 sqm to 3,311 sqm, the largest of which is at the rooftop of the MCSP at Blk 273 Jurong West Ave 3.

This largest site is roughly the size of two and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools.

30 by 30

The urban farms proposed include hydroponic and vertical farming systems.

There were also a variety of innovative features and technology proposed, such as Internet-of-Things, blockchain technology and automated climate control.

Collectively, the nine farming systems can potentially produce around 1,600 tonnes (1,600,000kg) of vegetables per year, Lim Kok Thai, Chief Executive Officer of SFA said.

Having more spaces for commercial farming, such as on MSCP rooftops, is part of the SFA's strategy to produce 30 per cent of Singapore's food locally by 2030 — a goal which has been dubbed "30 by 30".

These farms also align with the Housing Development Board's (HDB) Green Towns Programme to intensify greening in HDB estates.

In their press release, SFA stated that they would continue working with HDB to tender out more MSCP rooftop sites for urban farming in the fourth quarter of the year.

More details will be released at a later date.

Urban farms not new

Urban farms on carpark rooftops isn't a novel concept.

One farm, Citiponics, has already been operating at Ang Mo Kio.

The farm can grow up to 25 types of vegetables, and produce 4,000kg of the greens per month.

The company uses an aqua organic system, where a constant stream of water and nutrients is pumped through a network of pipes.

No pesticides are used and no waste is produced. The aim is to save space and energy.

The vegetables are then sold at a nearby NTUC FairPrice store.

Not just rooftop farms

Tampines, one of the up and upcoming Eco-Towns, will also be rolling out more green initiatives.

And urban farms need not only be on rooftops.

A vertical farm will be installed on the exterior wall of Blk 146 Tampines Ave 5.

Some vegetables that will be grown on this vertical farm include milk cabbage (Naibai), red spinach (Bayam), Kailan, and Choy Sum.

There will also have a food waste recycling facility at Tampines West and a Black Soldier fly facility at Tampines Park.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Citiponics / FB for illustrative purposes

Taiwanese woman in S'pore wants to bring son, 3, back to Taiwan as it is 'safer there', denied by court

The woman is not allowed to take her son overseas without the child's father's approval.

September 30, 2020, 04:08 PM

23 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 30, 3 cases in the community

Latest update.

September 30, 2020, 03:58 PM

Paya Lebar garden-themed cafe sells flowers, furniture & food like parma ham pizza & waffles

Knot your average cafe.

September 30, 2020, 03:45 PM

LA studio lets influencers look like they're on a private jet for S$88/hour

For the 'gram.

September 30, 2020, 03:31 PM

Trump & Biden engage in 90-minute shouting match during US presidential debate

A messy debate.

September 30, 2020, 02:06 PM

Electricity tariff for all households to rise by 9.3% from Oct. to Dec. 2020

This is due to higher energy costs.

September 30, 2020, 01:36 PM

Amazon taking up 3 floors in Asia Square Tower 1: Bloomberg

Expanding.

September 30, 2020, 01:18 PM

Dog grooming instructor in S'pore allegedly threatened his students & mistreated dog

He allegedly previously threw a dog in a fit of anger.

September 30, 2020, 12:44 PM

Pest control man nervously tries to catch squirming snake at S'pore Poly is another case of wildlife mishandling: Acres

NParks is investigating the incident and the company has signed up for an animal management course.

September 30, 2020, 12:02 PM

You can kayak in 'ulu' mangroves along Sungei Simpang near Sembawang

Unwind in nature.

September 30, 2020, 11:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.