8 men arrested for drug activities, including hiding 333g of 'Ice' in a papaya

The men involved are a mix of Singaporeans and Malaysians.

Jason Fan | September 18, 2020, 11:17 PM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an operation on Sep. 17, 2020, arresting eight men for suspected drug activities.

The men, which comprised five Singaporeans and three Malaysians aged between 18 and 50, were hiding a significant amount of drugs inside a papaya when they were arrested by CNB officers.

Investigations are ongoing

In the evening of Sep. 17, two Singaporeans, aged 29 and 48, were arrested in the vicinity of River Valley Road by CNB officers.

A search of the vehicle revealed a papaya, which concealed three bundles containing about 333g of 'Ice', and two bundles containing about 121g of ketamine.

Image via CNB.

Image via CNB.

Image via CNB.

 

About 42g of 'Ice', 37g of heroin, 14g of ketamine and an Erimin-5 tablet were also recovered from the vehicle.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested three Malaysians aged 18, 22 and 27, in the vicinity of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, where the fruit basket containing the papaya was believed to have been loaded at.

In the late evening of Sep. 17, CNB officers also arrested two Singaporeans, aged 34 and 50, in the vicinity of Clementi Avenue 4, while a separate group of CNB officers later arrested another 44-year-old Singaporean in the vicinity of Bukit Purmei Avenue.

The three Singaporeans are believed to be linked to the drugs seized from the two Singaporeans in the vicinity of River Valley Road earlier on Sep. 17.

According to CNB, investigations into the drug activities of all arrested persons are ongoing.

The total amount of 375g of 'Ice' seized in this operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 215 abusers for a week.

Top image via CNB.

