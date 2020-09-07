Back

7-Eleven x Coca-Cola opens two-storey store in Raffles Place with 'Pit-Stop' & claw machines

Tokens to use the claw machines will be provided with a minimum spend of S$7 at the retail area.

Siti Hawa | September 16, 2020, 02:03 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

7-Eleven and Coca-Cola have collaborated to launch a two-storey convenience store.

The convenience store is located at the House of Eden in Raffles Place.

Here are some photos of the store:

First floor

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

Patrons will be welcomed by a Coca-Cola Splash Tree before entering the store.

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

The first level of the store features the usual retail section found in existing 7-Eleven stores.

Second floor

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

Customers can walk up the Coca-Cola themed staircase to the second floor.

The 7-Eleven x Coca-Cola Pit-Stop can be found on the second floor where there will be a seating area with bean bags, sofa seats and chairs, charging points and claw machines.

The walls and tables are decorated with red-coloured Coca-Cola prints and popular landmarks in Singapore.

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

Game area

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

There is also an area with a foosball table and two claw machines.

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

You can win prizes at the two claw machines on the second floor.

The prizes which will be updated regularly may include:

  • foldable bikes

  • picnic tables

  • 20-inch luggage

  • beverage tumblers

  • sandwiches

  • packed meals

  • mini polar bear toys

  • phone rings

Tokens to use the claw machines will be provided with a minimum spend of S$7 at the retail area.

The S$7 minimum spend will have to include one of these participating products:

  • Coca-Cola

  • Sprite

  • A&W

Coca-Cola themed backdrops

Various photo opportunities will also be available at Coca-Cola-themed backdrops:

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

Photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola

WP's Sylvia Lim to raise issues in Parti Liyani case in next parliament sitting

This is to address 'deeper issues' raised by the case.

September 16, 2020, 01:42 PM

Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui dies at 36

RIP.

September 16, 2020, 01:11 PM

Facebook users flooding feeds with new Avatar feature, here's how to get one

One more way to be more yourself than yourself.

September 16, 2020, 01:03 PM

Woodlands cat feeder in coma after being hit by lorry, replacement feeders urgently needed

Food will be provided.

September 16, 2020, 12:12 PM

STB: Merchants who increase prices unreasonably could be taken off SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme

STB will work with other agencies to monitor the situation closely.

September 16, 2020, 12:05 PM

S'pore hotel says it welcomes all after viral post of gay couple gets some negative comments

The couple have been featured by the hotel before.

September 16, 2020, 11:09 AM

Halal cafe sells Yakult Cake with White Chocolate Glaze for S$7.90/slice or S$59.90 for whole cake

Yummy.

September 16, 2020, 11:08 AM

STB: S'poreans above 18 to get S$100 worth of vouchers for staycations, attraction tickets & tours

This scheme will last from Dec. 2020 to end-June 2021.

September 16, 2020, 11:00 AM

Newton hits 21°C, Pasir Panjang whipped by 66.7kmh winds as rain falls islandwide from 3am

Many would have shuddered in their slumber.

September 16, 2020, 04:42 AM

Best Denki moving out of City Square Mall in Farrer Park

Up to 80% off electronics till Sep. 20, 2020.

September 16, 2020, 01:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.