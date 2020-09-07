7-Eleven x Coca-Cola opens two-storey store in Raffles Place with 'Pit-Stop' & claw machines

7-Eleven and Coca-Cola have collaborated to launch a two-storey convenience store.

The convenience store is located at the House of Eden in Raffles Place.

Here are some photos of the store:

First floor

Patrons will be welcomed by a Coca-Cola Splash Tree before entering the store.

The first level of the store features the usual retail section found in existing 7-Eleven stores.

Second floor

Customers can walk up the Coca-Cola themed staircase to the second floor.

The 7-Eleven x Coca-Cola Pit-Stop can be found on the second floor where there will be a seating area with bean bags, sofa seats and chairs, charging points and claw machines.

The walls and tables are decorated with red-coloured Coca-Cola prints and popular landmarks in Singapore.

Game area

There is also an area with a foosball table and two claw machines.

You can win prizes at the two claw machines on the second floor.

The prizes which will be updated regularly may include:

foldable bikes

picnic tables

20-inch luggage

beverage tumblers

sandwiches

packed meals

mini polar bear toys

phone rings

Tokens to use the claw machines will be provided with a minimum spend of S$7 at the retail area.

The S$7 minimum spend will have to include one of these participating products:

Coca-Cola

Sprite

A&W

Coca-Cola themed backdrops

Various photo opportunities will also be available at Coca-Cola-themed backdrops:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola