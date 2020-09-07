7-Eleven x Coca-Cola opens two-storey store in Raffles Place with 'Pit-Stop' & claw machines

7-Eleven and Coca-Cola have collaborated to launch a two-storey convenience store.
The convenience store is located at the House of Eden in Raffles Place.
Here are some photos of the store:
First floor
Patrons will be welcomed by a Coca-Cola Splash Tree before entering the store.
The first level of the store features the usual retail section found in existing 7-Eleven stores.
Second floor
Customers can walk up the Coca-Cola themed staircase to the second floor.
The 7-Eleven x Coca-Cola Pit-Stop can be found on the second floor where there will be a seating area with bean bags, sofa seats and chairs, charging points and claw machines.
The walls and tables are decorated with red-coloured Coca-Cola prints and popular landmarks in Singapore.
Game area
There is also an area with a foosball table and two claw machines.
You can win prizes at the two claw machines on the second floor.
The prizes which will be updated regularly may include:
- foldable bikes
- picnic tables
- 20-inch luggage
- beverage tumblers
- sandwiches
- packed meals
- mini polar bear toys
- phone rings
Tokens to use the claw machines will be provided with a minimum spend of S$7 at the retail area.
The S$7 minimum spend will have to include one of these participating products:
- Coca-Cola
- Sprite
- A&W
Coca-Cola themed backdrops
Various photo opportunities will also be available at Coca-Cola-themed backdrops:
Top photo via 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola
