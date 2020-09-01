Back

40 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 1, including 1 case in community

Total number of cases in Singapore at 56,852.

Sulaiman Daud | September 01, 2020, 03:42 PM

The Ministry of Health stated in its afternoon press release that there are 40 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Sep. 1, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,852.

Based on preliminary investigations, there is only one case in the community, who is a Work Pass holder.

There are seven new imported cases, who have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

Last night, MOH reported that there are no new locations added to the list of public places that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited.

Top image from Josephine Teo's Facebook page.

