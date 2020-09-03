3-room HDB terrace unit in Queenstown selling for nearly S$1million, has front & back porches

A two-storey, three-room HDB in Queenstown is selling for S$980,000 exclusive of furnishings.

The 1,138 sqft HDB terrace was built in 1959 and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, front and back porches.

Renovations costing S$200,000 were completed in 2018.

Here's what it looks like:

The house

According to the interior designer behind the renovation, Posh Home, the house has an eclectic design and is a mix of industrial and Scandinavian styles.

Both the front and back porches have been extended.

Dining area

Darker colours and wood have been incorporated into the design.

Living room

The white brick wall stands in contrast to the marble floors and use of wood in the living room.

Stairs

Kitchen

Industrial-style barn doors can be seen in various areas of the house.

Bedroom

Details

The S$200,000 renovation includes:

Carpentry

Flooring

Hacking

False Ceiling

Painting

Plumbing

Feature Wall

Tiling

Electrical Rewiring

Aircon

The house is a three-minute walk from Queenstown MRT, is located nearby a 24-hour convenience store and a sports complex.

