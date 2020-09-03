Back

3-room HDB terrace unit in Queenstown selling for nearly S$1million, has front & back porches

Recently renovated in 2018.

Siti Hawa | September 01, 2020, 06:17 PM

A two-storey, three-room HDB in Queenstown is selling for S$980,000 exclusive of furnishings.

The 1,138 sqft HDB terrace was built in 1959 and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, front and back porches.

Renovations costing S$200,000 were completed in 2018.

Here's what it looks like:

The house

According to the interior designer behind the renovation, Posh Home, the house has an eclectic design and is a mix of industrial and Scandinavian styles.

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Both the front and back porches have been extended.

Dining area

Darker colours and wood have been incorporated into the design.

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Living room

The white brick wall stands in contrast to the marble floors and use of wood in the living room.

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Stairs

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Kitchen

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Industrial-style barn doors can be seen in various areas of the house.

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Bedroom

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

Details

The S$200,000 renovation includes:

  • Carpentry

  • Flooring

  • Hacking

  • False Ceiling

  • Painting

  • Plumbing

  • Feature Wall

  • Tiling

  • Electrical Rewiring

  • Aircon

The house is a three-minute walk from Queenstown MRT, is located nearby a 24-hour convenience store and a sports complex.

Top photo via @poshhomesg on Instagram

