Over 15,000 M'sians lost jobs in S'pore due to Covid-19, service sector hardest-hit

The Covid-19 pandemic has been an economic kick in the gut, not just for Singaporeans who have been retrenched, but also Malaysians working in Singapore.

According to Malaysian Human Resources Minister Seri M. Saravanan, 15,666 Malaysians have lost their jobs in Singapore from January to July 2020.

A total of 11,123 Malaysians in the services sector were affected, in addition to 3,604 workers in the manufacturing sector and 939 workers in the construction sector.

Citing a report by The Malaysian Reserve, Malay Mail reported that Saravanan revealed these figures to the Dewan Negara, the country's upper house of Parliament, on Sep. 21.

Saravanan stated he received the figures from the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore.

However, they do not include the Malaysians who have returned from Singapore since the Movement Control Order in March, and have not returned.

Singapore and Malaysia recently announced the Periodic Commuting Arrangement, which allows Malaysians to work in Singapore, and the Reciprocal Green Lane, which applies to travel between airports in Singapore and Malaysia that have non-stop flight routes, and land checkpoints.

However, daily commuting measures are still being finalised.

Top image from Mothership.