Famous Joo Chiat Hokkien mee hawker sells stall & recipes for S$20,000 to new owner

Fans of Hokkien mee will have heard of Yong Huat, a stall located along East Coast Road.

Situated within Alibabar The Hawker Bar, the stall serves up Hokkien mee, fried mee sua and char kway teow:

Elderly hawker couple retiring

Run by Pang Weng Hong and his wife, the elderly hawker pair announced earlier this year that they are retiring.

According to 8 Days, Pang's decision was due to a spate of health-related worries, such as leg aches and cataracts.

He had also told 8 Days that his children have no interest in taking over the business.

After they announced their retirement, several people have come forward to express interest in buying the business.

The hawkers have since found a new owner to take over their stall, reported 8 Days in a subsequent article.

Sold stall and recipes for S$20,000

The stall was sold to a “40-something husband-and-wife” duo, who apparently has experience in running a business and doing zi char.

According to 8 Days, Pang originally wanted S$50,000 for the stall, but decided to take S$20,000 due to the Covid-19 situation.

He was also concerned that he would not be able to find a buyer by September, which is when he intends to retire.

This S$20,000 would also include Yong Huat's recipes, with the elderly couple reportedly training their successor to cook as well.

When asked if the successor is up to scratch, Pang told 8 Days: “He knows how to cook lah, but his three to four years of cooking experience — how to fight with [our] 50 years?”

The new owner will use Pang's signboard, and retain Yong Huat's menu.

You can read the full interview here.

Top photo via Jaxonji/IG, Peter_dxm/IG