Famous Joo Chiat Hokkien mee hawker sells stall & recipes for S$20,000 to new owner

Their successor is also being trained to cook their dishes.

Tanya Ong | August 28, 2020, 12:27 PM

Fans of Hokkien mee will have heard of Yong Huat, a stall located along East Coast Road.

Situated within Alibabar The Hawker Bar, the stall serves up Hokkien mee, fried mee sua and char kway teow:

Located amidst the many food options along East Coast Road is a gem of Singapore local cuisine. Yong Huat is located in Alibabar Sports bar and opens from 9am-7pm daily. Helmed by an elderly couple, they will retire at the end of August so this is the last chance to sample their 10/10 food. What's unique is the fried mee sua, not commonly seen in other stores. Mee sua is harder to fry since it tends to clump more easily but it's executed extremely well here. Wok hei is fantastic and the smoky charred flavours go extremely well with the belachan and a squirt of lime. I like the generous use of ingredients that add texture and contrast to the noodles. The pork lard also deserves special mention- fried to a crisp and adding additional flavour. Their CKT can match and even surpass some of the the best in SG in my opinion, even the famed michelin recognised ones. Do yourself a favour and come down to try this awesome couple's food offerings before they retire! Wishing them a happy retirement and good health!! 🎉

Yong Huat Hokkien Mee. Rating: 🦐🦐🦐🦐. Located just opposite Katong 112, this hokkien mee stall is the first one I've patronised since our circuit breaker phase 2 started. The dish is great from start to finish and features the less commonly used thick white bee hoon. They serve a generous portion of seafood and the fried egg is divided into big pieces, so you can get a good taste of each ingredient with every mouth of mee. It's served slightly wet, but I'm still OK with it. The fried lard is the icing on the cake. It's slightly pricey ($5/$6/$8/$10), but I think it's worth it. #sghokkienmee #hokkienmee #prawnstarnoods

Elderly hawker couple retiring

Run by Pang Weng Hong and his wife, the elderly hawker pair announced earlier this year that they are retiring.

According to 8 Days, Pang's decision was due to a spate of health-related worries, such as leg aches and cataracts.

He had also told 8 Days that his children have no interest in taking over the business.

After they announced their retirement, several people have come forward to express interest in buying the business.

The hawkers have since found a new owner to take over their stall, reported 8 Days in a subsequent article.

Sold stall and recipes for S$20,000

The stall was sold to a “40-something husband-and-wife” duo, who apparently has experience in running a business and doing zi char.

According to 8 Days, Pang originally wanted S$50,000 for the stall, but decided to take S$20,000 due to the Covid-19 situation.

He was also concerned that he would not be able to find a buyer by September, which is when he intends to retire.

This S$20,000 would also include Yong Huat's recipes, with the elderly couple reportedly training their successor to cook as well.

When asked if the successor is up to scratch, Pang told 8 Days: “He knows how to cook lah, but his three to four years of cooking experience — how to fight with [our] 50 years?”

The new owner will use Pang's signboard, and retain Yong Huat's menu.

You can read the full interview here.

