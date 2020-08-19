4 S'pore men arrested for alleged wrongful confinement, pulled victim into car in Little India

Four men in Singapore have been arrested on suspicion of having wrongfully confined another man.

The men — aged between 31 and 33 — are alleged to have forcefully pulled a male victim into a car along a service road off Verdun Road on Aug. 16, 2020.

According to the Singapore Police Force, preliminary investigations revealed that the four men are believed to have wrongfully confined the victim in an attempt to recover money that one of the men had purportedly lost to the victim in an e-commerce scam.

Through ground enquiries and investigations, officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department established the identities of the four men.

They were arrested on Aug. 17.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of wrongful confinement, the men could face up to three years' in prison, a fine, or both.

Top image from Google Maps