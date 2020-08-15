Back

WP's Yee Jenn Jong on 8-2 thrashing: Bayern got clear mandate, Barca denied them blank cheque

Absolute massacre.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 15, 2020, 05:14 PM

Events

The footballing world witnessed one of the most one-sided beatdowns between two elite clubs in recent memory.

Bayern Munich absolutely dismantled Barcelona in their Champions League quarter finals match.

Here is the final score.

Unreal.

One of Barcelona's goal was also an own goal by Bayern's fullback David Alaba.

Here are the highlights.

Absolutely brutal. Coutinho, who is actually on loan from Bayern from Barcelona, scored twice against his parent club.

After the match, Gerard Pique said that the club had hit "rock bottom", and was not going in the right direction.

Comments

As they are prone to do with absurd scorelines, or matches involving their teams, some politicians in Singapore weighed in.

Yee Jenn Jong, who was part of the Workers' Party team contesting Marine Parade, posted this on his Facebook after the loss.

The shock and awe experienced by most footballing fans is plain to see.

He also posted an updated more succinct summary after that.

Cheeky.

Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament, and avid Liverpool supporter, also gave his two cents on the matter.

"But as Thomas Muller, the man of the match said, it starts at 0-0 again for their next match, against either Man City or Lyons. I’d be watching that for sure!"

The Champions League will definitely see a new champion this season after Liverpool was knocked out by Atlético Madrid.

Atlético Madrid then suffered an upset at the hands of German outfit RB Leipzig.

Image from Bayern Munich Facebook

