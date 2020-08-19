Back

More work-from-home S'poreans stressed out than frontliners: NUHS survey

When home is work and work is home.

Mandy How | August 19, 2020, 01:08 AM

Events

From May to June 2020, the National University Health System Mind Science Centre (NUHS MSC) conducted two surveys.

They are the:

  • Workplace Resilience survey

  • Mental Health Resilience survey

The two surveys reached a total of 3,256 respondents.

More stressed at work and at home

Under the Workplace Resilience survey, which had 1,407 respondents, it was concluded that Singaporeans who are working-from-home face higher stress levels than frontliners.

However, the distribution of the 1,407 respondents are not even: 114 of the respondents are frontliners, while 1,074 are working from home.

61 per cent of those working from home reported feeling stressed at work, compared to 53 per cent of frontliners.

Similarly, more work-from-home respondents (51 per cent) feel stressed at home, compared to frontliners (32 per cent).

Despite the stressful experience, majority still find their work manageable, according to the survey.

Only 19 per cent of the respondents were not confident of carrying out their tasks effectively, while 21 per cent felt that they were not able to adapt and cope with their work.

For the group working from home, females are more likely to feel stressed (63.8 per cent) compared to males (52.5 per cent).

Older respondents perceive themselves more mentally resilient

The Mental Health Resilience survey saw 1,849 respondents.

A key takeaway is that older respondents (45 years old and above) tend to report themselves as more mentally resilient during the Covid-19 period.

50 per cent of the older respondents answered that they are able to handle unpleasant emotions such as sadness, fear and anger, compared to the 41 per cent of the younger respondents.

47 per cent of the older respondents also felt that they are able to stay calm in difficult situations, while 39 per cent of the younger respondents reported the same.

The older respondents (61 per cent) are more confident of solving problems in their life, compared to younger respondents (49 per cent)

Younger respondents more anxious

In a similar vein, younger respondents are more likely to report having anxious thoughts and preoccupations.

50 per cent of the younger respondents frequently worry that something bad is going to happen to them or their loved ones.

In contrast, 38 per cent of the older respondents expressed the same concern.

The two surveys aim to better understand the perceived stress level and coping styles during the circuit breaker period across different demographics, for NUHS MSC to develop more resources and means of intervention.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via @corinnekutz on Unsplash, NUHS' Facebook page

Large crowds at Toa Payoh Town Park spark public concern over Covid-19 risks

NParks said that most park users abide by the safe distancing rules well and are cooperative when reminded to do so.

August 18, 2020, 11:15 PM

M'cyclist, 62 & pillion rider, 59, killed in accident on Tampines Expressway, 4-hour jam ensued

Tragedy on a Tuesday evening.

August 18, 2020, 11:01 PM

S'pore bus depot staff among new Covid-19 cases reported on Aug. 18

His role was non-public facing and does not entail interaction with commuters and bus captains.

August 18, 2020, 11:01 PM

'Clearly in over his head': Michelle Obama savages Donald Trump's presidency

Obama changed her usual tune in delivering a scathing assessment of Donald Trump.

August 18, 2020, 10:42 PM

WP's Sylvia Lim pens loving tribute to her late father, who used to brief Lee Kuan Yew in army camps

An officer and a gentleman.

August 18, 2020, 09:50 PM

Woman, 27, jailed 1½ years for throwing newborn son into rubbish chute from 3rd floor Bedok HDB

Fortunately, the baby was not seriously injured. He's now with the foster parents.

August 18, 2020, 09:34 PM

Video shows youths pushing Asian woman into a canal in Ireland, but criminal charges unlikely

The boys also allegedly shouted "coronavirus", "Chinese noodles", and "fried noodles" at her.

August 18, 2020, 06:51 PM

SPH retrenching 140 employees due to Covid-19

This accounts for 5 per cent of the company's headcount.

August 18, 2020, 06:40 PM

Universal Studios Japan launches thrilling Doraemon roller coaster with virtual reality

Need to travel now.

August 18, 2020, 06:30 PM

Zoom opens new data centre in S'pore, 1st in Southeast Asia

The company is planning to hire as well.

August 18, 2020, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.