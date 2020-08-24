Back

Chocolate snowskin mooncake with shiitake mushroom chips available in S'pore for S$50.90

Interesting.

Siti Hawa | August 24, 2020, 05:48 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A local store specialising shiitake chips has created a Valrhona Chocolate Shiitake Snowskin Mooncake.

Edens combines Himalayan Sea Salt Shiitake Chips, lotus seed paste, and Valrhona chocolate for its product.

Photo via Edens

Crunchy shiitake chips can be found under a layer of Valrhona chocolate and lotus paste, creating contrasting textures.

Photo via Edens

Photo via Edens

The mooncake itself is held together by a chocolate snow skin exterior.

In creating the mooncake flavour, Edens explained that they paired two "unlikely ingredients to create something new."

Price and packaging

Photo via Edens

The mooncakes are packaged in a yellow box with minimal floral prints. Each box contains four individually packed mooncakes and costs S$50.90.

The mooncakes are available for pre-order from Aug. 24, and mooncakes will be ready for delivery between Sept. 16 to 30.

You may purchase it here.

Newly launched store

The store was recently launched on July. 30, 2020. It offers Black Summer Truffle Shiitake Chips (S$12.90) and Himalayan Sea Salt Shiitake Chips (S$10).

Top photo via Edens

