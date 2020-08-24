Chocolate snowskin mooncake with shiitake mushroom chips available in S'pore for S$50.90

A local store specialising shiitake chips has created a Valrhona Chocolate Shiitake Snowskin Mooncake.

Edens combines Himalayan Sea Salt Shiitake Chips, lotus seed paste, and Valrhona chocolate for its product.

Crunchy shiitake chips can be found under a layer of Valrhona chocolate and lotus paste, creating contrasting textures.

The mooncake itself is held together by a chocolate snow skin exterior.

In creating the mooncake flavour, Edens explained that they paired two "unlikely ingredients to create something new."

Price and packaging

The mooncakes are packaged in a yellow box with minimal floral prints. Each box contains four individually packed mooncakes and costs S$50.90.

The mooncakes are available for pre-order from Aug. 24, and mooncakes will be ready for delivery between Sept. 16 to 30.

You may purchase it here.

Newly launched store

The store was recently launched on July. 30, 2020. It offers Black Summer Truffle Shiitake Chips (S$12.90) and Himalayan Sea Salt Shiitake Chips (S$10).

