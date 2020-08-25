Back

Usain Bolt gets Covid-19 after surprise birthday party

He has been self-isolating in the meantime.

Ashley Tan | August 25, 2020, 03:11 PM

Covid-19 is one of the most pervasive viruses to have struck the global population, and even the rich and famous will not be immune.

And it seems even the world's fastest man alive can't outrun its spread.

Was asymptomatic before being confirmed

It was recently confirmed that world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jamaica's health ministry revealed this on Aug. 24.

On the same day, Bolt posted a video to social media, saying that he was awaiting his test results from when he took the test on Saturday.

In the meantime, he would be self-isolating at his home in Jamaica and "taking it easy".

He also urged those he had come into contact with to isolate themselves too.

The 34-year-old added that he was asymptomatic and urged his fans and viewers to stay safe as well.

View this post on Instagram

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

Celebrated 34th birthday

Reuters reported that Bolt had recently celebrated his birthday with a huge "mask-free" bash.

English footballer Raheem Sterling had attended the party as well, and would be tested for Covid-19, according to The Guardian.

Videos of the party were circulated on social media, and many partygoers seen were not wearing masks.

There appeared to be a lack of safe distancing as well.

Bolt, clad in a black singlet and shorts, can be seen dancing and singing.

This was Bolt's first birthday with his newborn daughter, Olympia Lightning, who was born in May earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

Best Birthday Ever ⚡️🙏🏿

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

Jamaica currently has reported 1,612 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths, with around 60 cases reported daily, according to Reuters.

Top photo from Usain Bolt / FB and Nick Vybz / FB

