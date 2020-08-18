Universal Studios Japan launches thrilling Doraemon roller coaster with virtual reality

In line with upcoming anime film "Stand By Me Doraemon 2", Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has opened a new Doraemon ride on Aug. 4, 2020.

According to Japan Today, the ride was completed under the supervision of the film's directors, Ryuichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki.

New storyline

An XR Ride is a high-speed rollercoaster with sudden acceleration, climbing and rolling.

Riders will also be given special goggles to wear.

The virtual reality roller coaster will feature an original story that comes before the film's plot.

Riders will travel to the future to attend Nobita and Shizuka's wedding. However, the adult Nobita steals Doraemon's time machine and runs away from the wedding.

It is then up to the rider in his Space Scooter to chase Nobita through time and space and bring him back.

The ride will only be open for a limited time until Jan. 6, 2021, Japan Times reported.

Doraemon-themed menu

Besides the new ride, USJ has also launched Doraemon-themed food items:

Doraemon Plate Set (Nobita and Shizuka's Wedding)

Doraemon Kids Set

Doraemon Strawberry Pancake

Doraemon's Pass Loop Cake

Doraemon Frozen Beverage cup & Doraemon Dango

Doraemon merchandise

Doraemon merchandise related to the film will also be available.

