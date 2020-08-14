Uniqlo S'pore launching quick-drying AIRism mask on Aug. 24 after overwhelming response in Japan

Uniqlo has announced that it will be launching its much-hyped about AIRism mask in Singapore.

High demand in Japan

The masks first retailed in Uniqlo stores in Japan from June 19 onwards, resulting in long queues at stores.

The demand was so high that the Uniqlo website crashed, with the masks selling out shortly.

Following the overwhelming response in Japan, Uniqlo decided to launch the AIRism mask internationally.

Mask with three layers

The AIRism mask consists of three layers, including a nano-filter that blocks out 99 per cent of bacteria and pollen, and a layer with UV protection factor of 50+.

According to Uniqlo, the mask is machine washable, and can be washed for up to 20 times.

The mask also purportedly boasts a layer that is "free of the stiffness or thickness" of other non-woven or cotton masks, and is thus more breathable too.

Masks are available in three sizes, with sizes for children, small adult faces and regular adult dimensions.

It is also available in black and white, with each pack containing three masks of the same colour and size.

One pack costs S$14.90, and will be retailing starting Aug. 24.

Uniqlo has also imposed a purchase limit of one pack of masks per person.

