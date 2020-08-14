Back

Uniqlo S'pore launching quick-drying AIRism mask on Aug. 24 after overwhelming response in Japan

Looks comfy.

Ashley Tan | August 14, 2020, 04:48 PM

Events

Uniqlo has announced that it will be launching its much-hyped about AIRism mask in Singapore.

Photo from Uniqlo

High demand in Japan

The masks first retailed in Uniqlo stores in Japan from June 19 onwards, resulting in long queues at stores.

The demand was so high that the Uniqlo website crashed, with the masks selling out shortly.

Following the overwhelming response in Japan, Uniqlo decided to launch the AIRism mask internationally.

Mask with three layers

The AIRism mask consists of three layers, including a nano-filter that blocks out 99 per cent of bacteria and pollen, and a layer with UV protection factor of 50+.

According to Uniqlo, the mask is machine washable, and can be washed for up to 20 times.

The mask also purportedly boasts a layer that is "free of the stiffness or thickness" of other non-woven or cotton masks, and is thus more breathable too.

Photo from Uniqlo

Masks are available in three sizes, with sizes for children, small adult faces and regular adult dimensions.

It is also available in black and white, with each pack containing three masks of the same colour and size.

Photo from Uniqlo

Photo from Uniqlo 

One pack costs S$14.90, and will be retailing starting Aug. 24.

Uniqlo has also imposed a purchase limit of one pack of masks per person.

Top photo from Uniqlo Japan 

SFA not aware of Covid-19 virus transmitted to humans from food or food packaging

The virus can be found on non-food surfaces as well.

August 15, 2020, 12:43 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 313 cases discharged

This brings the total number of cases to 55,580.

August 14, 2020, 10:19 PM

Normal warm weather, thundery showers expected during last 2 weeks of Aug. 2020

Some cooling weather.

August 14, 2020, 08:44 PM

S'pore prayer offerings shop distributes coupons with image of Yusof Ishak resembling God of Fortune

Hungry Ghost Festival coming soon.

August 14, 2020, 08:18 PM

Russia offers Covid-19 vaccine to US, public health official says 'no way in hell'

A former U.S. official called the Russian vaccine "a joke".

August 14, 2020, 07:40 PM

Vietnam to buy 50 to 150 million doses of Russian Covid-19 vaccine, despite lack of Phase 3 trials

The Southeast Asian country is racing to contain a new outbreak of the virus.

August 14, 2020, 06:33 PM

Xiaomi launches transparent TV

Background could get in the way of your viewing pleasure.

August 14, 2020, 06:15 PM

Japan's first female PM could be Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike

But she faces obstacles should she intend to take up the hot seat.

August 14, 2020, 06:05 PM

DPM Heng Swee Keat to give ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures on Aug. 17

Heng will be providing more details on government support to workers and firms.

August 14, 2020, 05:44 PM

First-ever Godzilla museum with zipline into Godzilla's mouth getting advanced opening in Japan

Roar.

August 14, 2020, 05:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.