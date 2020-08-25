Scalpers selling Uniqlo's Demon Slayer t-shirts on Carousell for up to S$40, more than double retail price

Uniqlo S'pore recently launched its collection of Demon Slayer t-shirts on Aug. 21.

The first set of the collection has a total of eight designs and each shirt costs S$14.90.

While the collection just launched late last week, it seems that most of the designs are already sold out in stores and online.

Reselling on Carousell

Unfortunately, listings of these designs have been spotted on Carousell at marked-up prices.

As most of the listings are out of stock online and in stores, apparent scalpers have taken the opportunity to charge between S$19.90 and S$40 per shirt.

That's between S$4.90 and S$25.10 more than the original price.

For now, Uniqlo Singapore has not imposed any purchase limits for the Demon Slayer collection.

Mothership has reached out to Uniqlo Singapore and will update this article accordingly.

Second set dropping soon

A second set of the Demon Slayer collection is expected to drop in September.

It will feature illustrations of key characters from the upcoming Demon Slayer movie, titled: "Demon Slayer: Kimetso no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train".

More details will be released on Aug. 26.

Top image screenshot from Carousell & Uniqlo S'pore.