Uniqlo AIRism masks selling on Carousell for up to S$35 per pack, more than double retail price

Uniqlo has just launched its line of much-hyped-about AIRism masks in Singapore on Aug. 24.

These masks received an overwhelming response in Japan, which prompted Uniqlo to sell them internationally.

Long queues were spotted at Uniqlo's Jem outlet on the day of the launch.

At 10am, lines had already formed, ahead of the store's opening at 11am.

And as with any other popular product sold in Singapore, listings of it appeared not long after its launch on online marketplace platform Carousell.

A number of listings on Carousell

Each pack of three masks retails at S$14.90, and each pack has masks of one size and one colour.

Some Carousell users have priced one pack of masks at around S$25.

Others have gone further, selling it at an exorbitant S$35. This is more than twice the original price.

The AIRism mask is touted to be more breathable, and has a three-layer structure that blocks out 99 per cent of bacteria and pollen, and a layer with UV protection factor of 50+.

According to Uniqlo, the mask is machine washable, and can be washed for up to 20 times.

Uniqlo has also imposed a purchase limit of one pack of masks per person.

Uniqlo website had high traffic

Not only was the demand for the masks high at Uniqlo's physical stores, but its website received high traffic early this morning as well.

A notice stated some customers may face difficulty connecting to the website as it is currently experiencing high traffic volume.

