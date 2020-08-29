This collab between UnionPay & NETS gives you more options for mobile payment in S'pore and overseas

NETS, the payment method so many Singaporeans are accustomed to, is now going international.

All thanks to UnionPay, one of the world’s largest card payment companies.

The international payment brand collaborated with NETS to launch the new and improved NETSPay app which will help NETS to tap into more overseas markets and help UnionPay to be more localised to Singapore users.

Double win.

Something you can look forward to when we gradually reopen our doors in the future.

Here’s a primer

UnionPay has been deeply involved in partnering with local companies to help Singapore become cashless. These partnerships are an important component of Singapore's smart nation efforts, helping to enable greater convenience and ease of payment for local consumers.

So in 2015, UnionPay launched its QuickPass -- a contactless payment solution. Fast forward two years later, a Mobile QuickPass was launched and Singapore was again chosen as one of the first markets globally to launch the mobile payment service.

The evolution of mobile payments has certainly transformed the way purchases can be made in Singapore. This is a new and rapidly expanding business that is fundamentally changing our lifestyle. The Covid-19 outbreak has also drastically accelerated Singapore's shift to a cashless society.

Here’s the nitty-gritty

This enhanced NETSPay app has a new wallet feature that allows local NETS users to make payments at around 30 million UnionPay QR code merchants here and globally.

NETSPay users with NFC-enabled smartphones can also make contactless payments at around 20 million UnionPay QuickPass (Contactless) acceptance points when travelling abroad.

In Singapore, users can make UnionPay QR code payment using the NETSPay app without applying for a physical UnionPay card. You hear that? That’s the sigh of relief of all bulging wallets in Singapore.

Simply link your bank cards issued by DBS/POSB, OCBC and UOB complete with the NETS logo with the virtual UnionPay account under the app and top up the Wallet balance to make QR code payments.

If you think such payment methods are akin to the unicorn, think again. You can use the mobile QuickPass and QR code payment at all department stores found in AsiaMalls malls, with everyday merchants like Old Chang Kee, Gong Cha and G2000.

Discounts galore

1. S$15 off with min. S$150 spend at Haidilao

S$15 off with min. spend of S$150, limited to one redemption a day and maximum of six times per cardmember during the promotion period

Pay by scanning the UnionPay QR code with NETSPay or other apps

Available for all 12 Haidilao shops islandwide

Valid till Nov. 17, 2020

2. S$5 off with min. S$10 spend at HEYTEA

S$5 off with min. spend of S$10, limited to one redemption a day per cardholder

Pay by scanning the UnionPay QR code with NETSPay or other apps

Available for all four HEYTEA shops islandwide

Valid till Oct. 31, 2020

3. Up to S$20 off at Supermom

Shop at welovesupermom.com by scanning the UnionPay QR code with NETSPay or other apps

10 per cent off capped at S$20 per redemption

Redeem with promo code “UNIONPAY”

Valid till Sep. 30, 2020

Top image via Blake Wisz/Unsplash

