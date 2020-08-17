Unhappiness over Converse S'pore not selling popular classic models during 1-for-1 storewide sale

Converse held a storewide one-for-one sale from Aug. 7 to 10, at 10 outlets in Singapore.

According to the brand, all shoes in store were included in the promotion, except the National Day Sale bundle, which consists of a classic white Chuck Taylor All Star Ox and City Tee).

Selected models removed

However, when Mothership visited one of the outlets on the morning of Aug. 8, a sign notified shoppers that several models were unavailable.

This included the classic high tops in black, white, and navy, as well as low-cut models in black and navy.

When asked it these models are sold out, a staff member said that these models were not part of the sale, and were taken out of the store.

We were told to return on Tuesday (Aug. 11) if we wanted to purchase these models, after the sale has ended.

Judging by the need for reservations and the estimated waiting time of two hours, shoppers looking to buy the classic models may have been sorely disappointed.

Some have taken to social media to call out the lack of full disclosure of information provided by Converse.

One user, though, defended the sale by saying that everything in the store, except for accessories, was on one-for-one.

Mothership has reached out to Converse but did not receive a reply by press time.

