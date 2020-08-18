S'pore road traffic accidents & fatalities drop, likely due to Covid-19 circuit breaker

The road traffic situation in Singapore has generally improved in the first half of 2020, the police said in a release on Aug. 18.

The decrease in road traffic accidents and fatalities is likely due to the Covid-19 circuit breaker period from April 7 to June 1, when there was less traffic on the roads, the release added.

However, road traffic accidents involving motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians, and speeding by motorists, remain key concerns.

Fatalities and injuries

In the first half of 2020, the total number of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities or injuries decreased.

Accidents resulting in injuries

The number of accidents resulting in injuries in the first half of 2020: Down 33.3 per cent to 2,517, from 3,773 in the same period in 2019.

The number of injured persons in the first half of 2020: Down 37.3 per cent to 3,021, from 4,817 in the same period in 2019.

Accidents resulting in fatalities

The number of accidents resulting in fatalities in the first half of 2020: Down 18.6 per cent to 48, from 59 in the same period in 2019.

The number of fatalities in the first half of 2020: Down 15.3 per cent to 50, from 59 in the same period in 2019.

Drink-driving accidents a concern

The number of red-light running, speeding-related and drink-driving accidents in the first half of 2020 decreased, compared to the same period in 2019.

However, the number of speeding-related violations and drink-driving accidents resulting in fatalities increased.

Red-light running accidents and violations

The number of red-light running accidents in the first half of 2020: Down 59.6 per cent to 40, from 99 in the same period in 2019.

The number of red-light running violations in the first half of 2020: Down 14.3 per cent to 24,169, from 28,208 in the same period in 2019.

Speeding-Related Accidents and Violations

The number of speeding-related accidents in the first half of 2020: Down 8.1 per cent to 329, from 358 in the same period in 2019.

However, the number of speeding violations in the first half of 2020 increased by 5.2 per cent to 94,359, from 89,718 in the same period in 2019.

Drink-driving accidents and arrests

The number of drink-driving accidents in the first half of 2020: Down 36 per cent to 55, from 86 in the same period in 2019.

The number of persons arrested for drink-driving in the first half of 2020: Down 31.9 per cent to 661, from 971 in the same period in 2019.

However, the number of drink-driving accidents resulting in fatalities increased by 50 per cent to six, from four in the same period in 2019.

Heavier penalties

Since Nov. 1, 2019, heavier imprisonment terms and fines for irresponsible driving offences have come into effect with the amendments to the Road Traffic Act.

Penalties for drink-driving were increased. First-time offenders caught drink-driving are liable to face an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both.

Repeat offenders will also be liable for heavier penalties, with an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine of between S$5,000 and S$20,000, or both.

Two groups of road users vulnerable

While the number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists has decreased, two road user groups remain key concerns as they continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death.

Traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians

The total number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians in the first half of 2020: Down 40.7 per cent to 108, from 182 in the same period in 2019.

The number of fatalities who were elderly pedestrians: Down 52.9 per cent to eight, from 17 in the same period in 2019.

The number of injured elderly pedestrians: Down 40.2 per cent to 101, from 169 in the same period in 2019.

In the first half of 2020, about 46 per cent of all accidents involving elderly pedestrians were attributed to jaywalking.

Traffic accidents involving motorcyclists

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists in the first half of 2020: Down 30.7 per cent to 1,534, from 2,215 in the same period in 2019.

The number of fatalities who were motorcyclists or pillion riders: Down 6.3 per cent to 30, from 32 in the same period in 2019.

The number of injured motorcyclists or pillion riders: Down 34.1 per cent to 1,615 from 2,452 in the same period in 2019.

However, motorcyclists continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents and fatalities.

Motorcyclists or pillion riders were involved in about 60 per cent of overall traffic accidents, and made up about 60 per cent of traffic fatalities in the first half of 2020.

