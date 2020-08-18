M'cyclist, 62 & pillion rider, 59, killed in accident on Tampines Expressway, 4-hour jam ensued

A 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were killed in an accident on Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway on Tuesday, Aug. 18..

The police said they were alerted to the accident at around 4.23pm.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle.

Videos of the aftermath of the incident were posted online.

They showed a damaged motorcycle lying on its side and a car with its bumper dented.

The police said the male motorcyclist and female pillion rider were pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic.

The car driver, a 31-year-old man, and his three passengers aged between 10 and 28 were conveyed conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

The accident resulted in a massive jam along the TPE.

Three out of four lanes on the expressway were closed off.

The jam lasted for a few hours, with traffic still slowing to a crawl at around 8pm.

Top photos via Telegram