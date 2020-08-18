Back

Large crowds at Toa Payoh Town Park spark public concern over Covid-19 risks

NParks said that most park users abide by the safe distancing rules well and are cooperative when reminded to do so.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 18, 2020, 11:15 PM

It's been quite some time since the start of Phase 2 as the government eased restrictions to allow more social activities in Singapore.

However, it seems as if people are getting accustomed to the situation as more crowds form in public spaces.

Large weekend crowd at Toa Payoh Town Park

Over the weekend, a large crowd was spotted at Toa Payoh Town Park on Aug. 16.

According to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, there were hundreds of domestic workers gathering at the park.

At 2pm on Aug. 16, the reporter observed around 30 groups of people.

While the groups are kept to five people, there was sharing of food between groups and mingling between groups.

One member of the public spotted a group of 12 domestic workers and went to remind them to abide with the safe distancing rules that day.

A Filipino domestic helper told the reporter that she was there with six other friends to celebrate a birthday.

As they are aware of the safe distancing rules, they split themselves into two groups and sat separately.

She said that she does not understand why they have to be "targeted" and they ended up moving to another part of the park.

Concerns over potential Covid-19 spread

A chef working in the nearby restaurant said that there is an increasing number of people gathering in the area over the last two weeks.

It was concerning to him to see some of them not wearing face masks while singing and chatting.

He had reminded these park goers to abide by the rules and reported the situation to the authorities.

Several staff at the restaurant also expressed their worries about the risks of Covid-19 spread.

They are also afraid about how the businesses in the vicinity will be affected if the park is being listed as one of the places that has been visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

NParks urges all park users to be socially responsible

In response to Mothership's query, the Group Director of Parks, National Park Board (NParks), Sophianne Araib said that the NParks officers are patrolling regularly at all gardens, parks, nature reserves as part of their daily work. This includes Toa Payoh Town Park.

During their patrols, the park users are reminded to maintain a safe distance and keep their face masks on unless they are drinking water or doing strenuous exercises.

NParks noted that most users abide by the safe distancing rules well and are cooperative when reminded to do so.

On top of patrolling, the agency also uses drone and visitor count system to monitor the crowd levels at various green spaces.

NParks urged members of the public to check the crowd levels via their online real time map before heading down to the parks.

 

Top photo by Shin Min Daily News, H/T: Shin Min Daily News

