S'porean actor Thomas Ong helping his favourite store to sell durian online & even delivers them himself

Ding dong, it's Thomas Ong.

Mabel Wong | August 25, 2020, 01:11 AM

Singaporean actor Thomas Ong will be retiring from the showbiz this year.

The 50-year-old's last drama series, "Super Dad", is scheduled to air on Mediacorp Channel 8 on Sep. 2, 2020.

Selling durians online

Ong isn't planning to fully relax, though.

During this period, Ong got to know a durian seller, and the two began to work together to create a variety of durian-infused food, 8 World reported.

He also started to promote his durian business on his Instagram account, with a link to the delivery site available on his profile as well.

View this post on Instagram

耶! 第二波新鲜榴莲来啦! (刚刚帮你们试吃了👻) 之后要等久久到12月才有了。 限量200套， 原价$148的配套， 现在只需要$99! Link in bio. 记得输入 Promo code: TOdurian 才能以$99 买到啊! Fresh Durian Bundle 2 X 猫山王榴莲 (450gm) 1 X D13榴莲 (450gm) 2 X 椰子水 Free Delivery! 试过Durian Edition 的榴莲的朋友们，自然知道他们只卖最新鲜的榴莲，现开现送，不要错过! 👻 这一波新鲜美味的榴莲供应也只是短短的3个星期，不要错过咯!

A post shared by Toto Ong (@thomasong17) on

View this post on Instagram

悄悄告诉你个内幕消息，本来为期3天的最后一波200盒猫山王榴莲优惠活动，24小时内已销掉了140多盒! 想品尝最棒的美味榴莲，手脚要快哦。好吃的我一定会跟你们争取优惠，分享的。怎么说大家都是民以食为天嘛😋 Link in Bio. 记得在View cart 输入 Coupon code: Todurian 才能以特价买到这配套😉 我手上拿的就是榴莲老树的果实。每天一萝萝自Pahang榴莲园送到新加坡。不要错过这最后一个机会啊。然后要等到12月再见水果之王的踪影了😋

A post shared by Toto Ong (@thomasong17) on

Durian-flavoured mooncakes will also be released for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, according to Ong.

He told the Chinese publication, "My job is to taste the food, as well as be the spokesperson for the products and occasionally help to deliver the products."

When asked about the earnings for his participation, Ong said, "We didn't talk about money lah, we partnered up because I have nothing better to do now, might as well learn and try something new!

He won't just be focusing on durians, either — Ong is currently working with a chef to launch an online food delivery service by mid-September.

They aim to focus on taste and convenience, in addition to their main goal of producing healthy food.

"Nowadays, people want their food to either be convenient or healthy, so we've been developing new recipes to try and make, let's say, delicious pork bone soup without adding in salt and other preservatives."

However, he has no plans on doing live streaming to sell products like other celebrities.

Ong feels that he isn't as eloquent as other celebrities, and also pointed out that one would have to stream three to four times a week, which is an exhausting feat.

He also doesn't plan on selling the same things that other celebrities were promoting.

"Though there are invites from vendors, I want to test the products myself first before trying to sell them," he added. 

His involvement for both businesses, however, is only for the Covid period.

Once the pandemic clears up, Ong intends to see the world on a backpacking trip.

Funding for Cambodian schools not affected

View this post on Instagram

很多朋友问起在柬埔寨的两间Sopheak's Friendship School怎么样了。 谢谢大家的关心，校长，老师们和同学们都OK。 疫情肆虐这段期间，虽然在偏远乡村没什么确诊病例，但为确保大家的安全，学校也响应政府的呼吁，暂时关闭两个月。 贫苦的学生们没多余的钱买口罩，也不懂什么是social distancing, 在家帮忙家务之余有时还是会聚在一起学习。大家都希望快点解禁能够回学校学习。 学校的经费也不需担心。新山鲍一凡师傅去年的慈善晚会筹得的款项加上网上义卖精油及茶包所得的善款，足够学校维持到明年中。 感恩大家🙏🏻

A post shared by Toto Ong (@thomasong17) on

Ong is also known to continuously fund education programs for children in Cambodia, and currently supports two schools located in the country.

Though Ong's income was affected by the pandemic, he had managed to raise over a year's worth of funds in 2019, which is enough to last till mid-2021.

"[The students] are still attending school under the safety measures instructed by the government, though it's a bit harder on the teachers, who have to take extra care of those children."

