Teppei restaurant in S'pore urges diners not to split reservations so that more than 5 pax eat together

F&B establishments resumed dine-in business again for Phase 2, but they have to deal with customers trying to pull a fast one -- such as large groups socialising across tables.

Currently, customers can only sit in groups of five pax max when eating out.

But those who show up in groups of more than five pax are thinking of creative ways to beat the system -- especially in establishments with limited seating where people have fewer choices of being spread out.

Another F&B operator has since spoken out about the challenges in getting paying customers to comply with safe distancing rules.

Japanese restaurant urges restraint

Teppei, which runs a chain of restaurants in Singapore, took to Facebook on Aug. 15 to advise customers about its inability to accommodate seating requests for more than five persons.

The post thanked customers for their support but said: "Lately, we have been getting requests to accommodate groups of more than 5 pax with the creative way of splitting into different reservations."

"We apologize that we are unable to fulfill such requests as we interpreted the social distancing regulations as max 5 persons from the same group of friends per session."

Beating the system

Teppei Japanese Restaurant, which is renowned for its omakase dining, has 22 counter seats.

Given the counter seating arrangement, there is a chance of customers trying to find a loophole, such as each reserving a seat individually, but showing up in a big group on the day itself.

Japanese chef-restaurateur Teppei Yamashita told 8 Days the police would be called as a way to manage the situation if the customers are uncooperative and insist on mingling.

Currently, he gets reservation requests for splitting large groups about once a week.

But they are bound to be disappointed as the stakes are high for F&B operators who risk fines and getting shut down.

His eponymous omakase restaurant in Tanjong Pagar has had to turn away big groups of customers who wanted to dine in, the chef also said.

Same household is okay though

The Teppei post also included a caveat that the restaurant can accommodate bigger groups if they are from the same household, but diners have to email in beforehand to make arrangements.

It read: "Of course if there are more than 5 pax from the same household, we can evaluate the request case by case and probably will require proof of residence to confirm that indeed the group is all under the same roof."

The post also shared a Gov.sg article about dining out in Singapore during the pandemic.

