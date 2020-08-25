S'pore teen, 17, arrested for allegedly cheating Foodpanda of S$14,000 by making fraudulent refund claims

A 17-year-old male in Singapore has been arrested for his suspected involvement in cheating Foodpanda.

He allegedly swindled more than S$14,000 from the food delivery company.

Foodpanda made a police report on Aug. 21, after they were reportedly deceived into processing refunds for the customer.

The latter had allegedly lied about not receiving his orders, claiming that the riders did not deliver them.

Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested the teenager on Aug. 24.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had made S$14,000 worth of fraudulent refund claims on his delivery orders, which included cooked food, groceries, and liquor.

The teenager will be charged in court on Aug. 25.

If convicted of cheating, he will be liable to an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

Top image via Hannah Sibayan on Unsplash, Foodpanda