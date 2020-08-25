Back

S'pore teen, 17, arrested for allegedly cheating Foodpanda of S$14,000 by making fraudulent refund claims

Foodpanda made the police report.

Mandy How | August 25, 2020, 02:29 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A 17-year-old male in Singapore has been arrested for his suspected involvement in cheating Foodpanda.

He allegedly swindled more than S$14,000 from the food delivery company.

Foodpanda made a police report on Aug. 21, after they were reportedly deceived into processing refunds for the customer.

The latter had allegedly lied about not receiving his orders, claiming that the riders did not deliver them.

Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested the teenager on Aug. 24.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had made S$14,000 worth of fraudulent refund claims on his delivery orders, which included cooked food, groceries, and liquor.

The teenager will be charged in court on Aug. 25.

If convicted of cheating, he will be liable to an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Hannah Sibayan on Unsplash, Foodpanda

2017 Boon Tat Street stabbing: Father-in-law, 69, stabbed son-in-law, 38, thrice in chest & waited for police to arrive

Public opinion is sympathetic towards the elderly man now that the facts have been revealed.

August 25, 2020, 04:08 AM

S'porean actor Thomas Ong helping his favourite store to sell durian online & even delivers them himself

Ding dong, it's Thomas Ong.

August 25, 2020, 01:11 AM

New Covid-19 cluster with 6 cases found at Tuas View Dormitory

Latest update for Aug. 24.

August 24, 2020, 11:51 PM

Scoot removes all seats from aircraft to double cargo-carrying capacity

Seats not that important now.

August 24, 2020, 11:22 PM

S'pore man hooked on 4D after winning top prize, gambles S$30,000 in 2 months

Oh no.

August 24, 2020, 11:02 PM

Cheeky hornbill steals bra off apartment balcony in S'pore, drops it on road

Not very nice.

August 24, 2020, 10:49 PM

Footage of US officer shooting man in the back sparks protests in Wisconsin

The man is currently in the hospital.

August 24, 2020, 10:27 PM

Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan confirms pregnancy on first day of Parliament

No word yet on how far along she is or the gender of the baby.

August 24, 2020, 09:20 PM

Everything you need to know about President Halimah's parliament address in 60 seconds

This is President Halimah's second address to Parliament.

August 24, 2020, 08:28 PM

Govt will be 'open to constructive criticism', but will not shy away from tough decisions: President Halimah

Agree to disagree sometimes, but come together when it's needed.

August 24, 2020, 08:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.