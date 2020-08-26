Back

S'pore teen charged with cheating Foodpanda deliveryman of S$14,000 by lying to get refunds

If convicted of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Ashley Tan | August 26, 2020, 09:26 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A teenager in Singapore was charged on Aug. 25 for cheating a Foodpanda deliveryman.

Refund scams

The 17-year-old had cheated the food delivery company of thousands of dollars.

He did so by lying that he had not received orders of groceries, leading the company to believe their deliverymen had failed to deliver the orders.

In total, he swindled Foodpanda of over S$14,000 by making fraudulent refund claims on his delivery orders.

Foodpanda made a police report on Aug. 21, and the teen was subsequently arrested by officers from the Jurong Police Division on Aug. 24.

CNA reported that he was given one count of cheating for deceiving a food deliveryman from when he had lied about not receiving an order.

According to CNA, that order included a pack of grapes, six packs of Want Want flavoured milk, a pack of Kellogg's cornflakes, a Mamee Monster Noodle Snack, potato chips and cereal bars.

He is currently being investigated for a string of refund scams made over eight months.

The teen was offered bail of S$15,000, according to CNA, and he will return to court on Sep. 22.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Top photo from Foodpanda Riders Singapore

Schools in Seoul return to online classes as Covid-19 numbers surge

All students in Seoul will return to online learning until Sep. 11, except high school seniors.

August 26, 2020, 09:26 PM

Domino's launches S$1 personal pizza promo while poking fun at Scoot's erroneous emails

Well played.

August 26, 2020, 08:39 PM

Up to 70% off iPhone XS, JBL wireless earphones, Linksys Wi-Fi router & more at Challenger sale till Sep. 13

Exclusively for ValueClub members.

August 26, 2020, 07:57 PM

54-year-old man arrested after allegedly molesting 2 victims near Holland Ave.

He will be charged in court on Aug. 27.

August 26, 2020, 07:28 PM

Rise in scams contributed to 11.6% increase in crime, e-commerce scams most common

If scam cases were excluded, the overall number of crimes reported in the first half of 2020 would have decreased by 20.5 per cent compared to the first half of 2019.

August 26, 2020, 06:56 PM

Famous Thai milk tea brand ChaTraMue opening in S'pore Aug. 29 with extensive menu of drinks

There will be an outdoor seating area.

August 26, 2020, 06:38 PM

Sembcorp customer receives S$1,000 electricity bill for July 2020

Shocked by electricity in a way.

August 26, 2020, 06:31 PM

People hoarded necessities at the start of Covid-19, but S’pore was never in real danger of running out of supplies

Making a simple chicken sandwich from scratch is harder than you think.

August 26, 2020, 06:27 PM

Govt seeks to transform S'pore economy urgently, create more jobs: Addenda to President's Address

From government agencies whose work relates to transforming the economy.

August 26, 2020, 05:34 PM

Woman, 32, breaks up with fiance, 37, after both caught with 16 others in Sengkang flat during circuit breaker

She was made to hang out with the others was her defence.

August 26, 2020, 05:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.