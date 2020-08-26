S'pore teen charged with cheating Foodpanda deliveryman of S$14,000 by lying to get refunds

A teenager in Singapore was charged on Aug. 25 for cheating a Foodpanda deliveryman.

Refund scams

The 17-year-old had cheated the food delivery company of thousands of dollars.

He did so by lying that he had not received orders of groceries, leading the company to believe their deliverymen had failed to deliver the orders.

In total, he swindled Foodpanda of over S$14,000 by making fraudulent refund claims on his delivery orders.

Foodpanda made a police report on Aug. 21, and the teen was subsequently arrested by officers from the Jurong Police Division on Aug. 24.

CNA reported that he was given one count of cheating for deceiving a food deliveryman from when he had lied about not receiving an order.

According to CNA, that order included a pack of grapes, six packs of Want Want flavoured milk, a pack of Kellogg's cornflakes, a Mamee Monster Noodle Snack, potato chips and cereal bars.

He is currently being investigated for a string of refund scams made over eight months.

The teen was offered bail of S$15,000, according to CNA, and he will return to court on Sep. 22.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Top photo from Foodpanda Riders Singapore