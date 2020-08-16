M'sian technician who boarded vessel with infected crew tested positive for Covid-19

Editor's note (Aug. 16, 11:10pm): The technician is Malaysian, not Singaporean. The headline has been amended to reflect the correct information.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 86 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Sunday, Aug. 16.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 55,747.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.

There are two cases in the community. One is a Singaporean, while the other is a Work Pass Holder.

There are also six imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Breakdown of new cases

Cases in the community: 2

There are two cases in the community, a Singaporean and a Work Permit holder.

Both cases (Cases 55804 and 55790) had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases.

They had been placed on quarantine earlier, and were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

Case 55790 is a Malaysian technician who had boarded the affected vessel on Aug. 9 to carry out essential repair and maintenance work.

He was subsequently placed on quarantine when some crew members were confirmed to have Covid-19, and swabbed even though he is asymptomatic.

He is the second technician to have been infected at the affected vessel that was reported on Saturday, Aug. 15.

A Filipino technician who boarded the vessel between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12 was reported to have been infected with Covid-19 previously.

The man was one of the three community cases in Singapore reported on Aug. 15.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

MOH will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme.

Here's the breakdown of the new cases in the community:

Imported cases: 6

There are six new imported cases.

Amongst the six imported cases, one (Case 55805) is a Singaporean who returned to Singapore from Indonesia on Aug. 4.

Another three cases (Cases 55754, 55807 and 55808) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India on July 31 and the Philippines on Aug. 4.

Another case (Case 55794), who is a Work Pass holder currently employed in Singapore, arrived from the Philippines on Aug. 4.

The remaining case (Case 55810) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Russia on Aug. 4.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

They had been tested while serving their SHN.

Here's a breakdown of the new imported cases:

Cases residing in dormitories: 78

The Inter-agency Taskforce has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories.

There are currently about 19,900 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period.

These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and MOH expects the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter.

Here's a summary of the confirmed cases:

82 remain in hospitals, 432 discharged

432 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 51,953 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 82 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

3,685 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Top image via Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images